ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

2 Orcas Have Been Hunting Great White Sharks And Eating Their Organs

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dmca0_0gRdAkgt00

Two orcas have apparently developed a taste for the organs of great white sharks off the coast of South Africa, sending the apex predators fleeing from a shark-watching hotspot and disrupting the area’s marine ecosystem.

A recent research paper in the African Journal of Marine Science focuses on a pair of killer whales that researchers believe have been killing great white sharks and eating their livers.

Rather than confront the new predators, sharks have fled territories they dominated for years.

Since 2017, eight great white shark carcasses washed up on beaches in the Western Cape, near Gansbaai. Seven of them had their livers removed, and some their hearts as well. Their wounds are distinctively made by the same pair of orcas, researchers said.

Gansbaai, a famous shark-watching spot east of Cape Town, used to attract tourists for activities like cage diving. However, researchers noted, sightings decreased in the years after the orca attacks, and tagging data shows the sharks quickly departing the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JF0Po_0gRdAkgt00
A great white shark swims in Shark Alley in Gansbaai, South Africa, in 2010. (Photo: Ryan Pierse via Getty Images)

“Initially, following an Orca attack in Gansbaai, individual Great White Sharks did not appear for weeks or months,” Alison Towner, lead author of the study and a senior white shark biologist, told Science Daily .

“The more the Orcas frequent these sites, the longer the Great White Sharks stay away.”

Prior to these predations on the sharks, there were only two instances since data collection began in Gansbaai when they were absent for a week or more: once in 2007 and again in 2016.

Their longer absence now is disrupting the crucial balance of the ocean ecosystem, Towner said. Without sharks preying on cape fur seals, the seals can go after more critically endangered African penguins or compete for the small fish the penguins eat.

It has also triggered the emergence of a new mid-level predator, the bronze whaler shark, which is known to be eaten by great whites, though the orcas appear to be preying on the bronze whalers, too.

“To put it simply, although this is a hypothesis for now, there is only so much pressure an ecosystem can take, and the impacts of orcas removing sharks are likely far wider-reaching,” Towner said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Florida Fisherman Photographs Alligator Trying to Take on a Bull Shark

An angler in Florida photographed a rare encounter between a bull shark and an alligator while fishing on the banks of the St. Lucie River over Memorial Day Weekend. David Zinn was fishing the St. Lucie with his stepfather when he hooked into something strong that Saturday afternoon. He figured it was a shark of some kind, and saw soon enough that it was a small bull shark. But when he tried to land the shark, reeling it up on the rocks close to shore, a five-foot alligator suddenly appeared out of the depths of the river, hunting for its next meal.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

661 pounds, 13 feet long and a mouth 'the size of a banana': The largest freshwater fish ever caught

A fisherman in northern Cambodia hooked what researchers say is the world’s largest freshwater fish — a giant stingray that scientists know relatively little about. The fisherman, 42, caught the 661-pound fish — which measured about 13 feet in length — near a remote island on the Mekong River in the Stung Treng area. A team of scientists from the Wonders of Mekong research project helped tag, measure and weigh the ray before it was released back into the river. The research group believes it was healthy when released and expects it to survive.
WILDLIFE
heavenofanimals.com

An Orca Trapped Between The Rocks Cries Inconsolably Begging To Be Saved

Even an orca, a species that has been labeled as a “killer” for years, may get into significant difficulties that puts its life in jeopardy. Because of its massive size, tough look, and apex predator status in all of the world’s waters, many people are likely to be prejudiced against it and unwilling to aid it.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunting#Shark Week#Orcas#Great White Sharks#Science Daily
heavenofanimals.com

A Shark Desperately Approaches A Diver To Beg Him For Urgent Help

The shark is the world’s most intimidating marine species, regarded as the “King of the Ocean.”. This magnificent creature is not only stunningly beautiful, but also extremely deadly; it is the most feared predator in the ocean, even among people who do not live there. Although Hollywood has...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Florida Alligator Eats 40-Pound Dog ‘Like It Was Nothing’ in Shocking Incident

A happy, healthy family dog died recently at the hands of an alligator near a public pond in Florida capitol Tallahassee. Wildlife officials said that local resident Joshua Wells was out for a simple lunch in the park one day when the incident occurred. Wells would take him fully-grown 40-pound black lab out for a quick walk and game of fetch during his lunch break everyday.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

World’s Biggest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Mesmerizing

Turtles are magnificent creatures. This one found by tourists on the coastline is the biggest sea turtle on the planet. This leatherback turtle emerged from the water and resting in the sand, just to return to the sea. These turtles are the largest of all types, and it is a...
ANIMALS
Andrei Tapalaga

Sculpture of God Discovered in Mexico

Previous artifacts that have been discovered, point out that the Maize God rose from the underworld.INAH. Lately, more and more religious artifacts and sculptures are being unearthed. Another great finding to add to the top list is a sculpture depicting the head of the Maya Maize God. The sculpture was found at Palenque, a popular archeological site in Chiapas, Mexico where other important artifacts have been previously found.
pawmypets.com

Lady leaves back door open during storm, only to find three deer seeking shelter inside

This woman was chosen by some beautiful presence who sent the deer to visit her. What a blessing!. Animals seems to have a kind of sixth sense when it comes to really feel the negative weather. So as sto.rm was coming close to, the three adorable fawn were seeking for shelter and because the woman accidentally left the back door open, they thought her home might be the best place to remain safe during the tempest.
ANIMALS
TODAY.com

Mysterious human-like creature spotted at Texas zoo

A strange and mysterious human-like creature was spotted on recent security footage at the Amarillo Zoo in Texas. “It looks like somebody in a costume and a headdress of some sort,” TODAY’s Carson Daly says.June 10, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off

A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS
Tampa Bay Times

Look out, Pasco: Here come giant African land snails

A gardener in Pasco County recently found a giant African land snail — or what Florida officials call “one of the most damaging snails in the world.”. The giant African land snail gobbles up plants and can carry a parasite known to give people meningitis, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
HuffPost

HuffPost

92K+
Followers
5K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy