ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comic-Con Tightens Payroll Belt Amid $7.5 Million Loss, Delayed Filing Reveals

By Ken Stone
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4CWa_0gRdAA6r00
Melissa Tozeski hangs out as Poison Ivy during 2018 Comic-Con, about 30 years after current president Robin Donlan did the same. Photo by Chris Stone

In our last episode, Comic-Con was facing financial doom — a state threat to yank its nonprofit status.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfkyY_0gRdAA6r00
Comic-Con’s IRS Form 990 for 2020 tax year. (PDF)

But like a superhero save, organizers of the San Diego Comic Convention met a June 6 deadline. By late May, the world-renowned event submitted its federal Form 990 — thus preserving its tax-exempt status in California.

Now comes a sequel — revelations in that 2020 IRS report.

According to its filing, Comic-Con lost $7.5 million that pandemic year on top of a $3.7 million loss in 2019.

It could have been worse.

Comic-Con lists “proceeds from settlement” of $2 million, an apparent reference to being reimbursed for attorneys and expert-witness fees by Dan Farr Productions, whose rogue “Salt Lake Comic Con” event sparked a trademark-infringement lawsuit by Comic-Con.

(A jury found “no willful infringement” by Farr but awarded Comic-Con $20,000. The San Diego-based group won the right to demand legal fees, however, and federal Judge Anthony J. Battaglia in April 2019 ordered the defendants to pay nearly $4 million.)

It wasn’t clear why Comic-Con claims only half that amount. Comic-Con officials didn’t respond to requests for comment.

In 2018, Comic-Con lost its longtime president, John Rogers, to brain cancer. Replacing him was Robin Donlan, who had risen from the ranks of a 1980s cosplayer (the villain “Poison Ivy”) and Comic-Con secretary to vice president for events. She made less than $6,000 with Comic-Con in 2000 but drew nearly $78,000 in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fy7Qf_0gRdAA6r00
As Robin Doig in 1987, Comic-Con President Robin Donlan was pictured in the Chula Vista Star-News. Image via newspapers.com

Donlan — a 1980 Chula Vista High School graduate — retired in 2020 as a teacher in the Chula Vista Elementary School District. In 2021, she had a reported annual pension of $57,094.

Now 59, Donlan was paid $103,846 by Comic-Con in 2020, said the IRS filing. That’s appreciably less than the $222,154 Rogers got in 2017 (but reduced to $212,680 his last year).

But according to tax records, Comic-Con has made salary cuts throughout its top ranks. Executive director Dona Fae Desmond fell from $234,393 in 2019 to $206,500 in 2020. Communications chief David Glanzer went from $180,426 to a base pay of $152,308 in the same period.

Donlan survived a scandal 15 years ago when Vencent “Vence” Donlan, her second husband, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion in an embezzlement scheme and spent two years in prison.

(Robin wasn’t criminally charged, but as a “relief defendant” was on the hook to pay $5.5 million in “disgorgement and pre-judgment interest,” according to a consent filing.)

The 2020 tax report also saw Desmond’s daughter — Comic-Con chief experience officer Maija Gates — draw a base pay of almost $170,000.

“Two related board members* and the schedule L disclosure of compensation to the daughter … raise questions about the organization’s approach to conflicts of interest,” says Brian Mittendorf, an accounting professor at The Ohio State University.

He told Times of San Diego: “It would be interesting to know how they’ve dealt with the potential for conflicts of interest” and wondered if they had a written policy.

Gates, who has worked for Comic-Con since 2000, won’t show up in its 2022 tax filing, however. In March, she became an event director at ReedPop, based in Norwalk, Connecticut, and Brighton, England.

(ReedPop feeds the same fan base as Comic-Con, describing itself as the “leading producer of pop culture events in the world. New York Comic Con, PAX, C2E2, Star Wars Celebration, MCM Comic Con, ECCC, Keystone Comic Con, BookCon and more!”)

Delving into IRS details, Professor Mittendorf says Comic-Con’s deferred revenue liability of $16.7 million is large — especially when compared to $1 million listed in the 2019 filing.

“Is this due to prepayments for things related to the convention?” he asks.

Mittendorf also observes: “They don’t list any independent contractors on page 8. Given they run a major convention, I’m surprised they didn’t have any such contractors. But they do have a large payroll so maybe they do a lot in-house.”

Comic-Con’s 2020 payroll of $4.7 million — including officers, directors and employees — was potentially lightened in 2021, though.

In April 2021, according to the federal government, Comic-Con won a $1.28 million SBA loan in the Paycheck Protection Program, covering at least 82 employees. It wasn’t known whether the loan through JPMorgan Chase Bank was or will be repaid.

Lloyd Hitoshi Mayer, professor of law at Notre Dame Law School, also reviewed the latest tax filing.

“The information in the 2020 Form 990 does not raise any tax exemption issues from my perspective,” he said. “The big non-tax issue is the more than $7 million loss for the year, which significantly reduced SDCC’s net assets.”

Its net assets were $17.8 million, compared with $24.8 million in 2019 and $30.6 million in 2017.

“That is not unexpected given COVID and the resulting cancellation of Comic-Con International,” Mayer said via email. “If SDCC had a similar loss in 2021, it is not surprising that it is looking for new sources of revenue.”

In April, Comic-Con announced the hiring of IMG as its first-ever licensing agency.

IMG senior VP Ricardo Yoselevitz said at the time: “Through its annual conventions, it’s clear that Comic-Con has become a powerful consumer brand without even trying. We are honored to now be working with them to identify products and destinations that create new ways and avenues to engage this passionate community, while further reinforcing Comic-Con’s position as the leading curator of this form of popular art and culture.”

IMG didn’t respond to questions on the status of licensing deals.

Recently based at 1500 State St. in downtown San Diego, Comic-Con’s current home is unclear.

“They … moved out of their fancy new offices last year that they’d just moved into,” said someone in the know who asked not to be identified. “I know they basically moved in, pandemic happened, and a year later or so they got rid of the offices and everyone had to go get their things.”

In three weeks, Comic-Con again takes over the San Diego Convention Center and environs. Organizers are auctioning badges (the event’s name for tickets) for as much as $610 to benefit the Comic-Con Museum — and perhaps its bottom line.

*Correction: An earlier version of this report said employee Colleen O’Connell was married to treasurer Lee Oeth. She was never married to Oeth.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Refinery29

A Week In San Diego, CA, On A $145,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a revenue manager working in tech who makes $145,000 per year and spends...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Urban Menu

Your San Diego 4th Of July Guide

As we have already mentioned in our Must Visit Events in July - the Big Bay Boom awaits us for the 4th of July shenanigans. Here is our guide on what festivities will be going on in the most colorful day of the year - Independence Day!   1. The Big Bay Boom  is displayed from Four barges and starts at 9 pm. The Big Bay Boom can be seen from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embascadero and Marina District, Seaport Village/ South Embarcadero, and Coronado Ferry Landing. Visit some of the restaurants that offer special menus during this day, or simply bring a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Business
City
Norwalk, CA
State
Connecticut State
Times of San Diego

San Diego Organ Fest Continues Monday in Balboa Park with July 4 ‘Music Extravaganza’

San Diego’s International Organ Festival this summer is dedicated to the art of female performers, with the theme, “A Tribute to Women in Music.”. The free fest, every Monday at 7:30 p.m. through Sept. 5, includes an Independence Day celebration. Jelani Edington plays as part of the American Theatre Organ Society’s National Convention, being held in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
365traveler.com

59 ABSOLUTE BEST THINGS TO DO IN SAN DIEGO, CA

Welcome to ‘America’s Finest City’ — a place where scenic ocean beaches collide with a historic seaport and waterfront. A place where you’ll find an abundance of wildlife from the land and sea. And a place where fun is only just a short drive away from one of the local theme parks and entertainment venues.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payroll Tax#Comic Con#Tax Filing#Comic Conventions#Dan Farr Productions
NBC San Diego

What's Open, Closed for Fourth of July in San Diego

On the Fourth of July, the United States observes a federal holiday in honor of the Declaration of Independence. All administrative offices in both the city and the county will be closed on Monday. Here’s a look at what else will be closed and open around the region for this...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Carnitas' Snack Shack Founder Returns To San Diego With Executive Chef Role At Incoming GP Diner

The founder of Carnitas Snack Shack has returned to San Diego after a stint in the Pacific Northwest and has taken the executive chef role at North County's incoming GP Diner. Chef Hanis Cavin is a San Diego native and classically trained chef that earned his culinary degree at the New England Culinary Institute. He founded the Carnitas' Snack Shack brand with the opening of the first restaurant on the outskirts of San Diego's North Park neighborhood in 2011, which became an instant hit with its menu of pork-centric dishes. Along with partners Sweet100, a local private equity firm led by Mike DiNorscia, the team brought a Carnitas' Snack Shack location to San Diego's waterfront Embarcadero in Spring 2016. Snack Shack also expanded to Petco Park in 2017 where it has two locations in left field.
SAN DIEGO, CA
viatravelers.com

41 Best & Fun Things to do in San Diego, California

There’s never a shortage of things to do in San Diego, California. Dubbed “America’s Finest City”, San Diego is packed with world-famous attractions, top-rated restaurants and bars, and miles of pristine beaches. But if you’re looking for something a little off the beaten path, here are the best and most fun things to do in San Diego that will show you a side of the city you never knew existed!
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

A very cool San Diego mural in Logan Heights!

Here’s the rest of that very long mural by artist Fizix (@alexfizix) in Logan Heights that I first referenced a couple days ago here. The artwork wraps around a business at the corner of 33rd Street and Broad Avenue. San Diego is proudly painted in an elegant graffiti style!
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
NBC San Diego

San Diego County COVID Hospitalizations Exceed 300 Going Into 4th of July

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County exceeded 300 heading into the Fourth of July holiday, according to the latest state data. Of the 308 patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 34 were being treated in intensive care, down one from Friday. There were 15 fewer hospital beds available, totaling 224.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

San Diego reservoirs open on July 4th

San Diego, CA–As the Independence Day weekend arrives, the City of San Diego reminds everyone that its reservoirs offer a great variety of outdoor fun and recreation. All city reservoirs except Barrett and Hodges will be fully open on Monday, July 4. Families can picnic, anglers can take advantage...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Big Bay Boom 2022: Where to Watch, How to Get There

San Diego’s longtime Fourth of July tradition, the Big Bay Boom, returns next week. The Fourth of July event typically draws about 500,000 spectators who line up their chairs and blankets along the waterfront hours before the fireworks show. The show starts at 9 p.m. The show will be...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Reason.com

The War on Weed Continues in California, Which Supposedly Legalized Marijuana Six Years Ago

According to a recent press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Californians can sleep a little easier thanks to the brave work of federal and local cops who dismantled a criminal organization in San Diego County. Ryan L. Korner, the special agent in charge of the IRS-Criminal Investigation office in Los Angeles, says the gangsters who pleaded guilty to multiple federal felonies last week didn't care "how their actions negatively impact innocent people, the community, or our society." Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy says such criminals "pose a significant health and safety hazard to the public, especially our youth."
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy