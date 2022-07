Thousands came to Cherryland Dairy in Sturgeon Bay for a plateful of pancakes, eggs, and Door County staples, but it meant so much more to Sevastopol FFA members and alumni. It was the first time the Sevastopol FFA was able to host the event since 2019 because of COVID-19 concerns. It has been since 2018 when it was last held on a working farm since the Valmy Thresheree grounds hosted the 2019 event. For Brittney Larsen of Ephraim and her kids Argo, Agnes, Kiel, and Fredde, seeing the animals and hopping on farm equipment were highlights.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO