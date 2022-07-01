ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball: Rugby throws no-hitter against Harvey

By Adeena Balthazor
 4 days ago

Multiple legion teams in action Thursday in our area. In Class A the Minot Metros hosted the Watford City Walleye in a double header at Corbet Field. And in Class B Rugby threw a no-hitter against Harvey on the road while Surrey beat Renville County also on the road.

Scores:
Minot Metros 9, Watford City Walleye 4 (G1)
Minot Metros 6, Watford City Walleye 4 (G2)
Renville County Muskrats 3, Surrey Blue Sox 9
Harvey Legion 0, Rugby Panthers 20

