BARTable This Weekend: July 1-4

All across the United States on July 4, we come together as a nation to celebrate the adoption on this day in 1776 of the Declaration of Independence. In it, the Second Continental Congress put Great Britain on notice that the 13 American colonies were no longer subject to its laws and instead had formed a new country, the United States of America. Declaration signers, recognizing the importance of the moment and the message, anticipated that generations later we would remember and celebrate 'from one end of this continent to the other.' The celebration we're looking at here is in San Francisco, where crowds traditionally gather at various spots along the waterfront area to take in the annual fireworks display over the bay.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO