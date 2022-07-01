BARTable This Weekend: July 1-4

Below: This view looking north on Stanyan Street at McAllister Street shows the Odd Fellows Cemetery in the distance. Located in the undeveloped Outside Lands, the cemetery was legally deeded to the Odd Fellows Organization and officially opened in November 1865. Bordered by Geary Boulevard, Turk Street, Parker Avenue and Arguello Boulevard, the cemetery consisted of approximately 30 acres. On March 26, 1900, the City passed an ordinance prohibiting burials within the city limits. From 1929 to 1935, the bodies were moved to Greenlawn Cemetery in Colma, just south of San Francisco. Photo taken on Dec. 12, 1927. Photo courtesy of a private collector/Western Neighborhoods Project/OpenSFHistory.
Comments / 0