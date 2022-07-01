ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BARTable This Weekend: July 1-4

Bay Area Rapid Transit
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead to the Alameda County Fair this weekend for some good ol' summer fun. Photo courtesy of Alameda County Fair. We seem to be on a roll with the weekend celebrations, and this weekend’s events leading up to Monday’s Fourth of July festivities should keep the party going. Live theater, indoors...

bartable.bart.gov

sftravel.com

San Francisco’s Best Dim Sum by Neighborhood

San Francisco is a place where culinary trends are set, a tradition going back generations. Our diverse communities have added their own flavors to our city's bounty of delicious dining options. One of the dishes most synonymous with San Francisco's vibrant and storied Chinese community is dim sum. These small,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

The 5 Bay Area Hikes with the Best Views and Biggest Surprises

We're guessing that, by now, you are just itching to get outside. We know the feeling! Good thing you're in our neck of the woods. The Bay Area is brimming with natural beauty. Every trail, from Mt. Diablo to Muir Woods, has photo-worthy scenery. We have a few favorite Bay Area hikes, but these ones stand out for their particularly stunning views. Better still, some offer a sprinkling of the unexpected, which makes them truly memorable.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Final Details Underway for San Francisco Fireworks Show

In San Francisco, final details are underway as the city prepares for the city's Fourth of July fireworks show. Workers have been setting up for the show at Fisherman's Wharf, loading everything onto a barge near Pier 39. Attendees are advised to take public transportation and dress in layers as...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

3 injured in San Francisco crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people were injured in a crash in San Francisco on Monday, the San Francisco Police Department told KRON4. Officers responded to the crash at 5:51 p.m. at 9th Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard. All three injured people were taken to the hospital, SFPD said. No one has been arrested for the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: SF Couple Fined Over $1.5K for Parking in Their Own Driveway

A San Francisco couple that's been parking in their own driveway for almost four decades was recently fined over $1.5K by the City for doing so. Judy and Ed Craine, who have lived at their Noe Valley residence for 36 years, were recently cited by the San Francisco Planning Department for violating a code section banning vehicles in a setback in front of a house — even if it isn't blocking a sidewalk; the couple is now parking on the street and other neighbors allegedly received the same citation. [ABC7]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

'Shame for the Bay Area': Locals mourn losing Great America

The clock is ticking down at the South Bay's beloved amusement park, and residents throughout Silicon Valley have been reflecting on the loss. Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which owns California's Great America in Santa Clara, announced Monday that it is selling the 46-year-old property for $310 million to San-Francisco based Prologis, a national real estate firm. The park will remain open for up to 11 years before closing permanently, company officials said.
KRON4 News

July 1 brings big changes to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – With the new fiscal year upon us, and near the half-way point of 2022, big changes are coming to the Bay Area effective today, and KRON4 has all that you need to know. If you drive, you’ll be paying more for gasoline as the state’s gas tax rises an additional three […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

‘Then and Now’: Stanyan and McAllister Streets

Below: This view looking north on Stanyan Street at McAllister Street shows the Odd Fellows Cemetery in the distance. Located in the undeveloped Outside Lands, the cemetery was legally deeded to the Odd Fellows Organization and officially opened in November 1865. Bordered by Geary Boulevard, Turk Street, Parker Avenue and Arguello Boulevard, the cemetery consisted of approximately 30 acres. On March 26, 1900, the City passed an ordinance prohibiting burials within the city limits. From 1929 to 1935, the bodies were moved to Greenlawn Cemetery in Colma, just south of San Francisco. Photo taken on Dec. 12, 1927. Photo courtesy of a private collector/Western Neighborhoods Project/OpenSFHistory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Rare vortex of economic troubles descends on Bay Area residents, businesses

From her vantage point at the cashier’s stand in a grocery store in Mountain View, Maria Soria sees firsthand the damage wrought by a rare vortex of economic troubles descending on Bay Area residents and businesses, from skyrocketing inflation to rising rents. As a retail worker living in one of the costliest regions of the world, she faces problems herself.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Among enthusiasts, Great America’s pending demise has them mourning the end of an era

THE CLOCK IS ticking down at the South Bay’s beloved amusement park, and residents throughout Silicon Valley have been reflecting on the loss. Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which owns California’s Great America in Santa Clara, announced last month that it is selling the 46-year-old property for $310 million to San-Francisco based Prologis, a national real estate firm. The park will remain open for up to 11 years before closing permanently, company officials said.
postnewsgroup.com

Oakland Mayor Greets Old Friend at Lakefest

At Oakland’s Third Annual LakeFest celebration on June 25, 2022, Oakland Post Ambassador Jonathan ‘Fitness’ Jones ran into longtime friend and supporter Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. As Schaaf exited the stage after making remarks at an event touting Oakland culture through music, dance, fashion, food and more,...
sftravel.com

Where to Eat in Fisherman's Wharf

Once a bustling waterfront where fishermen would unload heaps of Dungeness crab, Fisherman's Wharf is now an attraction on every visitor's itinerary. Home to world-famous Irish coffees, just-out-of-the-oven sourdough bread, and the cutest San Francisco residents—the sea lions—it's no wonder it's such a crowd-pleaser. It is also home to a number of delicious restaurants. Although the Wharf caters to tourists, you can rub elbows with San Francisco locals at these spots. When you visit Fisherman's Wharf, bring your appetite.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
peapix.com

Fireworks in San Francisco, California

All across the United States on July 4, we come together as a nation to celebrate the adoption on this day in 1776 of the Declaration of Independence. In it, the Second Continental Congress put Great Britain on notice that the 13 American colonies were no longer subject to its laws and instead had formed a new country, the United States of America. Declaration signers, recognizing the importance of the moment and the message, anticipated that generations later we would remember and celebrate 'from one end of this continent to the other.' The celebration we're looking at here is in San Francisco, where crowds traditionally gather at various spots along the waterfront area to take in the annual fireworks display over the bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Best public school districts in the Bay Area

LOS GATOS, Calif. - The list is out for the best Bay Area public school districts. 1. Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District. 3. Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District. 4. Acalanes Union High School District. 6. Fremont Union High School District. Niche compiles its list based...
LOS GATOS, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Cruise driverless cars blocked traffic for hours Tuesday night

Cruise’s driverless cars experienced serious issues Tuesday night with as many as 20 of its vehicles standing motionless for about two hours at the corner of Gough and Fulton streets, according to an eyewitness. The incident was only resolved when the robo-cars were manually moved out of the way by Cruise staff.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

