A report of a fire at 114 Webster Street summoned Chillicothe Fire Fighters at about 11:00 pm Sunday, The fire department arrived in five minutes to find a dumpster on fire. A resident was using a garden hose to try and put out the fire. The fire crew used 400 gallons of water to make sure the fire was extinguished, they were on the scene for about 12 minutes.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO