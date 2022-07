(Omaha, NE) -- The Gene Leahy Mall is officially open after more than three years of renovations. A ribbon cutting was held Friday morning to mark the occasion. To celebrate the grand opening of Gene Leahy Mall, MECA put together a four-day celebration. No tickets are necessary for any grand opening events, including daytime activities and evening performances. For the nighttime shows, guests may set down blankets, towels and/or portable chairs on the Downtown Green event lawn beginning at 3 PM. No plastic, tarps or stakes are allowed.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO