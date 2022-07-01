ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Popular Poughkeepsie Animal Clinic has Temporarily Closed, Familiar Reason Why

By CJ McIntyre
 4 days ago
If you live in the Poughkeepsie area and need emergency care for your animal, one clinic has closed for at least the next 90 days. If you have a pet and need emergency care it can be pretty traumatic, especially if the veterinarian's office that you normally go to isn't open....

Hudson Valley Post

Perplexing Shaped Tree Captivates Residents in Middletown, NY

Can you figure out what it looks like? A lot of interesting pictures seem to pop up on Facebook, but I had to stare at this one in particular for a bit. One Hudson Valley resident posted a picture and it created a lot of buzz on Facebook. It might just look like a regular tree, but if you look harder, you will see it resembles something else. Who knows, maybe you've even passed it before driving around the Hudson Valley.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Ulster Pizza Shop Closed for Summer Due to Medical Issue

Summer is here and that means lots of partying and barbecues, and going out for easy meals like pizza. One Ulster County town is going to be missing their favorite pizza this summer, but that’s not even the part that has residents and pizza fans concerned. They’re far more concerned about why their favorite pizza won’t be available this summer.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

2 of the Top 15 Most Expensive Colleges are in the Hudson Valley

Get ready for a bit of sticker shock if you have kids getting ready to start looking at colleges!. As a father of an almost high school junior, the time has come for us to start looking at colleges. As the process began, I was blown away by how expensive tuition is to attend some of the schools that she's thinking about applying to.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Fatal Accident in Hudson Valley, New York Shuts Down Route 9

A 26-year-old woman from the Hudson Valley was killed in an accident that shut down Route 9. On Thursday, June 30, 2022, at or about 04:55 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to North Road (State Route 9) in the area just north of Winslow Gate Drive for a report of a car-pedestrian accident. The collision happened in the center turning lane which is a single lane dividing north and southbound traffic, officials say.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

The Mid-Hudson Valley’s Best Chinese Food According to Google

So, a couple years ago I shared this College Humor video on Facebook, and it came back up in my memories. The video, which you can watch below, is talking about how no one needs a menu for Chinese food. Chinese restaurants all offer practically the same thing, and that no one strays from their typical order. No matter how curious you might be to try something new one day, you will always go for the same old thing you've been getting for years. When was the last time you tried something new on the menu? For the last 20 years, my go-to order has been Chicken with Broccoli, which comes with a side of rice, and a shrimp roll. Occasionally I'll get a Chicken Soup or some Lo Mein, but otherwise, it's always the same thing. The last time I ordered Chinese food, I also got a side of dumplings, but that was in addition to my typical order.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Fascinating and Unique New Store Open in Saugerties, NY

It's a great place to get cool and interesting gifts for someone. There are so many cute little shops here in the Hudson Valley and you can pretty much find anything you need around here. I was on Facebook the other day and came across a post about a new store that opened up in Ulster County and it looks pretty interesting and very different. It's not your average store, but it's definitely one to add to your shopping list.
SAUGERTIES, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Top Rated Restaurant Moving to Old Bonefish Grill in Poughkeepsie

Good seafood is hard to find in the Hudson Valley. That's why Dutchess County residents loved Bonefish Grill. Many were saddened when the place suddenly closed in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bonefish Grill closed their doors permanently just as New York entered the third phase of reopening. Bonefish Grill was one of the first restaurants to offer a large-scale outdoor seating area but it wasn't enough to keep the doors open. Bonefish even offered online discount codes good through this past weekend through a Facebook ad.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Esteemed Poughkeepsie Organization Celebrates 175 Years

One of the most well loved organizations in the Poughkeepsie area and beyond is The Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie. The folks at The Children’s Home realize the importance of a good and loving upbringing and how it can mold a child’s whole life. Unfortunately, there are children all over the Hudson Valley who do not have the luxury of a good upbringing. Children from broken and/or abusive homes. And that’s where the Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie comes in.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

The Hudson Valley Mexican Restaurant That Disgusted Gordon Ramsay

Did you know that one of Gordon Ramsay's most difficult restaurants to fix was right here in the Hudson Valley?. I have been watching a lot of episodes of two popular shows starring Chef Gordon Ramsay. Kitchen Nightmares and Hotel Hell are currently streaming and I'm obsessed. Kitchen Nightmares was a reality show that employed Gordon Ramsay to fix struggling restaurants all over America. I've seen almost all of them before but now I'm starting to notice something that I didn't when I first saw them years ago.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hyde Park 9-Year-Old Hosting Supply Drive For Summer Programs

It's always great to see the younger generations in the Hudson Valley helping out local organizations. If you live in the Dutchess County area, you may be familiar with Tabitha's Project Smiles. Since the age of 3, Tabitha has been baking cupcakes and bringing them to different agencies across the area to bring a smile to our first responders.
HYDE PARK, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

