Firing weapons at five times the speed of sound changes the paradigm for current concepts of operation. Beneath the surface of continued discussions about Chinese and Russian hypersonic weapon tests, the United States has also made breakthrough progress with a first-of-a-kind hypersonic platform. The U.S. Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW), for instance, is on track to be operational as soon as next year. The prototypes exist and have been in development for many years. In anticipation of entering the weapon into operational service, the U.S. Army is planning an aggressive testing schedule.

