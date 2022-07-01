ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Ameren Illinois hosts outreach event for disabled veterans

By Marlena Lang
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleURBANA, ILL. (WCCU) — Ameren Illinois hosted an event on Thursday in Urbana to help veterans with disabilities and their families save money on electric costs. The "Helping Heroes...

Illinois Family Relief Plan explained

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Illinois Family Relief Plan went into effect on Friday July 1, 2022. The relief plan removed the 1% state sales tax on groceries until June of 2023, and suspended the 2 cent gas tax increase until January of next year. Though the relief plan includes more than tax breaks. Tax rebates and state funding are also something that Illinoisans can look forward to this year.
ILLINOIS STATE
C-U group pushes for gun legislation after July 4th parade shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Families in Champaign County enjoyed the holiday festivities including the Freedom Parade held Friday morning. Savoy resident Bill Gutierrez said being able to attend events in person with his family has been refreshing as the pandemic winds down. "It's better to be out here with...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Blistering heat for Independence Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — While many of us will be serving potato salad and burgers for our holiday gatherings, Mother Nature will be serving central Illinois some extreme heat. A Heat Advisory has been issued throughout the Land of Lincoln from July 4th through July 6th for dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon high temperatures over the next few days will sizzle in the low to mid 90s, but when you add in some oppressive humidity, the heat index will be dangerous approaching 110. Please make sure to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated, don't over-exert yourself when outside, and please seek shade or air-conditioning as much as possible.
ILLINOIS STATE
Abandoned factory fire believed to be caused by fireworks

A fire at an abandoned factory in Hoopeston may have been caused by fireworks. The Hoopeston Fire Department says they got the call about the fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived at the old tomato factory near Front Street and East Thompson Avenue shortly thereafter. We're told it took...
HOOPESTON, IL
Suspect at large after man shot in front yard

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign police are looking for your help in finding information on a shooting that happened Saturday night. Law enforcement officials say that a 34-year-old man arrived at a local fire station for medical attention after being shot in the leg. The man said that he...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

