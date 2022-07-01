Ameren Illinois hosts outreach event for disabled veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — While many of us will be serving potato salad and burgers for our holiday gatherings, Mother Nature will be serving central Illinois some extreme heat. A Heat Advisory has been issued throughout the Land of Lincoln from July 4th through July 6th for dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon high temperatures over the next few days will sizzle in the low to mid 90s, but when you add in some oppressive humidity, the heat index will be dangerous approaching 110. Please make sure to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated, don't over-exert yourself when outside, and please seek shade or air-conditioning as much as possible.

