There's been widespread focus on the legal system amid a recent spate of consequential U.S. Supreme Court rulings, including on state-level justice departments. Here in Colorado, Attorney General Phil Weiser has been visiting communities in the southwest part of the state lately. He was in Telluride last week, and in Cortez over the weekend. From partner station KOTO, Matt Hoisch spoke with Attorney General Weiser about some of the recent Supreme Court rulings and his approach to issues facing Coloradans.

