Hawaii State

What Is Hawaii's Ninth Island?

travelblog.org
 4 days ago

When I saw this article, I just assumed it was Las Vegas. And I was correct. So, who deserves credit for this phenomenon? Fodors: Most likely, it is the California Hotel and Casino, located on Fremont Street in Downtown Vegas. “The Cal,” as it is lovingly known, plays the starring role...

www.travelblog.org

cdcgamingreports.com

The state bird has returned

A growth spurt is taking place in Las Vegas and the timing is strange. The sudden burst of casino development is typical after a long economic upturn. It is rare coming out of one crisis and entering another possibly more difficult one. In the first decade of the 21st century, the gaming industry was exploding with activity. It was just before the Great Recession, but no one anticipated the economic crisis; it was a time of enthusiasm and grand plans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Best Places to Camp in Nevada this Summer

You may think of Nevada as one hot desert, not ideal for camping, but you might be surprised there are many oases of lakes, caves and cool mountain tops that offer some spectacular camping. If you also want to stop by Vegas for some entertainment and fun, there are also campgrounds right in the city. Here are the 5 best places to camp in Nevada this summer!
NEVADA STATE
travelonlinetips.com

Las Vegas on a Strict Budget – Cheap Holiday USA Travel Tips

How do you do Las Vegas on a finances? If you don't have any cash and need to journey on a budget, take a look at my information to how one can do Las Vegas on a budget.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Station Casinos prepares to kick off July 4 firework show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos will be organizing several fireworks spectaculars with the help of Fireworks by Grucci Monday night. This Fourth of July, six Station Casinos properties will be participating in the show. Joe Yalda, Vice President of Guest Experience at Red Rock Casino, said the preparation took months of planning. “The best […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Pizza Festival returns, tickets on sale now

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tickets for the Las Vegas Pizza Festival go on sale Monday before returning to the valley. You'll be able to enjoy unlimited samples from some of the top pizza restaurants in Las Vegas. Each chef will showcase their unique signature style of handcrafted pizzas. MORE...
LAS VEGAS, NV
casinonewsdaily.com

Dream Las Vegas to Break Ground Friday, Opens 2024

What visitors will find is an upscale casino and hotel with a build price of a little over half a billion dollars, 531 rooms and suites, a range of restaurants, nightlife, meeting and event space, and a single upper-story pool deck off the third floor. Opening Late 2024. The site...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $7,500,000 Incredible Home in Las Vegas was Upgraded to The Max with Beautiful Tasteful Finishes

The Home in Las Vegas is a gorgeous unobstructed views residence has been updated and upgraded to the max with beautiful tasteful finishes now available for sale. This home located at 15 Wild Ridge Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,900 square feet of living spaces. Call Thomas L Marsaw (Phone: 702-360-1414) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Las Vegas, NV USA

Hearts have a special meaning since I lost my dear mom to covid. I ask her to send me signs that she’s near. I ask her to send me hearts. Then today I found this when I went to get some water. I know she wanted me to have it and to tell me she’s near me.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegastribune.net

Las Vegas declares a turf war on lawns as drought worsens

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) — Las Vegas is ripping up millions of square feet. of grass — including greenery along the iconic strip — as the city. struggles with a decades-long drought made worse by climate change. Lawmakers last year outlawed turf that is only decorative, and. property...
LAS VEGAS, NV
africapearl.com

4th of July Fireworks Las Vegas 2022: Where to Watch

Caesars Palace will kick off the Las Vegas 4th of July fireworks 2022 extravaganza in the heart of the Strip this year, meaning nearly everyone on Las Vegas Boulevard will be able to see the show—all they need to do is step outside. And the crackling sparklers atop the champagne bottles that are so often paraded through the nightclubs of Vegas will look sad in comparison to the multi-event fireworks shows planned around town this Independence Day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas sees influx of holiday road travel ahead of July 4

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Travelers will still be flowing into Las Vegas over Fourth of July weekend, despite high gas prices and expected travel delays. AAA predicted 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend. Gas is roughly $2 more per gallon than it was this time last […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

