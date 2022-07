PITTSFIELD, Mass. - For the first time since 2019, thousands of people packed downtown Pittsfield to watch and cheer on the city’s annual Fourth of July parade. “This parade is part of the fabric of this city,” said Time Coe, a Pittsfield resident. “I’ve been going to this parade since I was born and I’m super excited that we’re back and able to all be together as a community.”

