Bristow, OK

EPA moving forward on concerns of toxic soil, water and air in Bristow

By Janna Clark, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
BRISTOW, Okla. — Wilcox Oil Company officially became a Federal Superfund Site when it was added to the National Priorities List on December 12, 2013.

EPA has been surveying and conducting soil and water sampling on and around the 125 acre site since 2015. The EPA has determined the superfund site does contain carcinogenic waste including benzopyrene and extremely high levels of lead.

Concerned residents say the toxic soil, water and air are to blame for people getting in Bristow contracting a variety of illnesses including cancer.

EPA is moving forward with the first steps in the remediation process.

A public meeting was held for Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Bristow Public Library.

