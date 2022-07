BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some places saw rain for the first time in WEEKS today! Others missed it altogether. Such will be the case again Sunday. Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are possible once again Sunday along a stalled-out front. There’s a better chance it will NOT rain than it will, however. Clouds will hold the heat somewhat in check Sunday, although it will remain very humid. With only a slight chance of an isolated thundershower Monday, the 4th is literally going to be hotter than a firecracker! Heat indices will likely top out in the low 100s Monday afternoon. Overall, it looks as if Mother Nature will cooperate with fireworks shows these next two nights.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO