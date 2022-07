The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will apply for a grant to help cover the cost of transporting mental patients from medical hospitals to mental hospitals. Sheriff Eddie Farris said it is the responsibility of all Sheriffs in the state to be in charge of these transportations. He said that they have become more taxing because the state has decreased the number of mental hospitals over the past two governor’s terms.

