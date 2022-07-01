ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
74-year-old Charles Conner killed after a solo-vehicle crash in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

74-year-old Charles Conner killed after a solo-vehicle crash in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)

Authorities identified 74-year-old Charles Conner as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on Tuesday night in Shreveport. The fatal single-vehicle crash took place on Jewella Avenue [...]

Related
Nationwide Report

13-year-old Lila Rose Sobolak dead, 1 person injured after a crash in Red River Parish (Red River Parish, LA)

13-year-old Lila Rose Sobolak dead, 1 person injured after a crash in Red River Parish (Red River Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 13-year-old Lila Rose Sobolak, of Bossier City, as the girl who lost her life following a UTV crash that also injured another person on Saturday in Red River Parish. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Clear Springs Church Road north of Hwy 155 [...]
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
KTAL

SPD: 3 injured SW Shreveport rolling shootout

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least three people are injured after a rolling shootout in southwest Shreveport early Monday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. on Jewella Ave. near Meriwether Rd. Police say people in a red Camaro and a white Charger were exchanging gunfire. The Charger crashed in the parking lot of a strip mall at Jewella and Meriwether, across from Southfield Grill.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

13-year-old driver of UTV dies in Northwest Louisiana wreck

Lila Rose Sobolak, 13, of Bossier City, LA died about 9 p.m. Saturday when the 2008 Can-Am UTV she was driving crashed on Clear Springs Church Road near Coushatta (Red River Parish). Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G said the wreck happened north of Louisiana 155. The girl...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Man seriously injured in southeast Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting early Monday morning. Officers got the call just after 4:15 a.m. July 4 to the 8500 block of Chalmette Drive, to the parking lot of Orleans Square Apartments. That’s just off East Kings Highway. Police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Teenager wounded in south Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager was wounded Sunday evening when he was shot by another juvenile. Police say around 8:15 p.m. the teen was shot in the upper right arm while his friend was handling a handgun on the 800 block of Pine St. He was taken to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Teens injured in drive by shooting near Springhill

SPRINGHILL, La. - An argument between two groups of teens escalated into violence in Webster Parish on Monday. Police say two groups of teens were arguing near Highway 157 just east of Springhill when it happened. According to police, one group left, then returned, opening fire on the other group...
SPRINGHILL, LA
KTAL

Firefighters fight blaze in south Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department worked to put out a blaze in the Brookwood neighborhood late Sunday night. The fire broke out in the single-story home around 10:23 p.m. on the 8900 block of Blom Blvd. Neighbors called 911 to notify the SFD. When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Major car accident on Walker Road; T-bone wreck leaves 2 injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A T-bone wreck leaves both drivers unconscious when officers arrive on scene. The Shreveport Police Department dispatch received a report on July 2 at 7:01 a.m. involving a T-bone collision. As officers arrived on scene they discovered a black Nissan Titan had been T-boned by another vehicle causing it to collide with a electric post. The drivers of both vehicles were unconscious upon arrival.
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

Cotton Valley explosion victim dies from injuries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of three men injured in a Cotton Valley propane explosion in early May has died. Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport confirms Chancey Hawk of Minden has passed away as a result of injuries suffered in an explosion and flash fire at a Cotton Valley propane distribution site on May 10.
SHREVEPORT, LA
scttx.com

SH 87 South of Timpson Scene of Tow Truck Crash

July 3, 2022 - State Highway 87 south of Timpson (Horton Hill) near CR 4009 was the scene of a single-vehicle crash July 2, 2022, involving a tow truck. Emergency personnel with the Timpson Volunteer Fire Department, Constable Precinct 5 and Shelby County Sheriff's Department all rushed to the location.
TIMPSON, TX
kpyn.net

Atlanta Texas Woman dies in rollover accident on Highway 59

An Atlanta, Tx., woman was killed in a 1-vehicle rollover accident on highway 59 just south of Texarkana Monday afternoon around 2;30 p.m., Texas DPS said. Police said the 39 year old woman, Kayla Parris was the passenger of a 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 36 – year old man, Zamanthyre Haire from Texarkana, Tx.
TEXARKANA, TX
wbrz.com

13-year-old girl died after utility vehicle accident Saturday

COUSHATTA - A 13-year-old girl died Saturday night after a utility vehicle accident where the vehicle ran off the road and flipped. According to State Police, 13-year-old Lila Rose Sobolak was driving a Can-Am UTV on Clear Springs Church Road north of LA-155 around 9 p.m. Troopers said the girl...
COUSHATTA, LA
KSLA

People try to help explosion victims, their families any way they can

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — The Minden community came together Saturday to raise money for three men injured in a gas explosion in May. You might remember that Reagan Hardaway, of Shongaloo, and Chancey Hawk and Daniel Payne, both of Minden, were hurt in the incident at Aeropres in Cotton Valley.
MINDEN, LA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

