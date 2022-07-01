74-year-old Charles Conner killed after a solo-vehicle crash in Shreveport (Shreveport, LA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 74-year-old Charles Conner as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on Tuesday night in Shreveport. The fatal single-vehicle crash took place on Jewella Avenue [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™