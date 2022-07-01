ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Why doesn’t air pressure cause problems the way temperature does?

By Tom Skilling
WGNtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy doesn’t air pressure cause problems the way temperature does?. Air pressure is a benign weather phenomenon in the sense that its effects on the human body are...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

Marine Warning until 2:15AM…

..A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT... For the following areas... Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... At 1206 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 nm northeast of Harrison-Dever Crib, moving east at 40 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high winds. Small craft could capsize in suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Harrison-Dever Crib, Calumet Harbor, Wilmette Harbor, Montrose Harbor, Monroe Harbor, Belmont Harbor, Jackson Park Harbor, Diversy Harbor and DuSable Harbor. ___________________________________________________________________
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Lake and Cook Co

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1115 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barrington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. A 64 mph wind gust was measured in Wonder Lake with this storm! IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Ohare Airport, Streamwood, Wheeling, Park Ridge, Northbrook, Elk Grove Village, North Chicago, Mundelein and Niles. Including the following interstates... I-90 between mile markers 59 and 84. I-94 between mile markers 15 and 46. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 3. I-294 between mile markers 15 and 46. This includes... Lincoln Park Zoo, Loyola University, Oakton Community College, Harper College, Lake Forest College, Northeastern Illinois University, Northwestern University, Ravinia Music Festival, and Wrigley Field.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Flood Advisory N-Central and NE IL until 5:30AM…

..FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone, De Kalb and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, Cook, Kane, Lake IL and McHenry. * WHEN...Until 530 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1128 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms continuing to develop over the same areas. Widespread areas have received at least 1 inch of rain with isolated locations up to 2 inches. - Additional thunderstorms may produce up to 2 inches of rainfall in some areas. Additional rain may worsen flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Chicago, Rockford, Elgin, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Streamwood, Hanover Park, Carpentersville, Wheeling and Park Ridge.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning Ogle and DeKalb Co

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL DE KALB COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Illinois. __________________________________________________________________
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Kane and McHenry Co

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES... At 1152 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huntley, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Woodstock, Huntley, Island Lake, Cary, Pingree Grove, Gilberts, West Dundee, Hampshire, Fox River Grove, Barrington Hills, Lakewood, Sleepy Hollow, East Dundee, Oakwood Hills and Prairie Grove. This includes... Mchenry County College. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 38 and 56. _________________________________________________________________
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning Winnebago, Boone and McHenry Co

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MCHENRY AND NORTHEASTERN BOONE COUNTIES... At 920 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Capron, or near Harvard, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Harvard, Poplar Grove, Capron, Hebron and Chemung. ____________________________________________________________________
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Witnesses describe harrowing moments during parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Chaos erupted Monday morning when a gunman opened fired from a roof into a suburban Fourth of July parade. Greg and Dana Ring got spots front and center. “Went there this morning, got there at 9 with our three kids, couldn’t believe our luck with...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning Several Counties WSW Chicago until 6:30PM

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. __________________________________________________________________
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Pressure#Mercury
WGNtv.com

55 shot, 7 dead, since Friday in Chicago as July 4 weekend continues

CHICAGO — Fifty-five people have been shot, seven fatally, in Chicago as the extended Fourth of July weekend continues. Those shot include a 10-year-old boy who was inside his home when he was shot three times. The numbers reflect shootings from Friday at 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. Monday...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy