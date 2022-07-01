ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

How to Build a QR Code Generator in React

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The idea behind creating a quick response (QR) code generator is to translate data from images to text. A QR code is simply the representation of image data as text, and it has a lot of useful applications from restaurant menus and concert tickets, to online calendar invites, payments, and the...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

How to clear cache on Android

Clearing the cache on your Android phone is a good idea from time to time as it may help speed up your device and also give you some additional storage space. This guide will show you everything you need to know to clean the phone cache on your android device. These methods will also work on your Android tablet.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Embarrassing Search History on the Google App? Here's the Quickest Way to Delete It

No judgment here. On the Google app, you can get rid of your recent Google searches in just two easy steps. If you just cringed after typing something into Google Search on your phone, there's no need to worry. Google offers a quick way to delete your search history in the app from the last 15 minutes. (And your search history isn't the only data Google has on you. Here's an in-depth guide to viewing Google's record of your online activity and minimizing the personal information it can track.)
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

How to Set a div to Its Content's Width in CSS

Both inline and block elements are important components of CSS. To learn about the box model in CSS, click here. When we create a new div or other block element, it takes up the full width of the page - but what if we want a div or any other block DOM element to only be the width of its contents and no more? To make an HTML block an element like a div take up no more space than its content, we can use the fit-content keyword.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qr Codes#Javascript#React
HackerNoon

Optimizing SQL Queries With JPA Repositories

Developers created one entity class and one repository for each table in the relational data model. Over time, the volume of data grew, entities acquired additional fields, and the number of connections increased. At this point, the developers decided to write native SQL queries to improve performance. This created architectural problems since such queries often use the features of a particular SQL dialect for optimization. They are not validated during the build of the project and their maintenance in a working state depended on the responsibility of specific developers. There is another option, allocate a separate class for a shortened ViewModel that is read-only.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
pocketnow.com

Here’s how all the new iOS 16 iMessage features work!

With the upcoming updates for its devices, Apple is bringing several new features to the Messages app that aim to improve the user experience and make the software more compelling to use than third-party services. Now, while the latter is unlikely to happen around the globe, in regions where iMessage is primarily in use, the additions are bound to make a significant difference.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Removing Items From a JavaScript Array

One of the most frequent tasks we have to perform in Javascript is to remove a particular item from an array. However, it's not straightforward. There is no removeArrayItem method in Javascript, so we have to use alternative methods. Let's look at how to remove a particular array item in Javascript.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Software
HackerNoon

A New Hope for ML Experimentation

Consider a scenario - a lone Data Scientist works away at her system trying to wade through a huge amount of data; cleaning, sorting, processing, and then building a model to run prediction on the newly processed data. The scientist has a bunch of tools at her disposal - Jupyter Notebooks, Airflow, Anaconda, Pandas, data storage, and a cloud virtual machine.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
The Verge

Chrome password manager update will let you manually add credentials on all platforms

Google is updating its built-in password manager for Chrome and Android as it attempts to position it as an alternative to standalone services offered by 1Password and Bitwarden, the company announced today. Most significant is the ability to manually add passwords to the service, rather than simply relying on Chrome’s offer to save credentials when you use them. There had previously been signs of this feature on Chrome on desktop, but now Google says it’s making it available across “all platforms.”
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

5 Ways to Overcome CI/CD Challenges

Today every company aspires to have an accelerated product cycle. Not just to let things stay in the form of ideas, but to formulate them into new product features, and make them accessible to the audience. Or maybe schedule updates on time, before the errors completely drive off the customer/user.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Real-time Analytics and Data Processing with Kafka & Spark

When building software or web applications, you can add analytics, but what does it mean to be real-time? Generally speaking, there are three types of analytics. The first one is dashboards and BI tools. These are normally used for internal purposes. The second one is user-facing analytics. These are analytics you provide to the end-users of your software or web applications. The third one is machine-learning, machine-powered, or machine-fed type of analytics. These are when you feed analytics or events directly into your systems and then have your systems do the processing automatically—like anomaly detection or fraud detection.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Data Management Patterns for Microservices Architecture

Microservices architecture has transformed the development of dynamic and large-scale applications. It is essential to know how to manage the data when developing an application with microservices. Data management patterns in microservices architecture for data management should be considered. These patterns include Database per Service Pattern, Saga Pattern, API Composition Pattern, CQRS Pattern and Event Sourcing Pattern.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

This is How Twitch Went Global

Established brands and startups around the world are discovering the power of live interactive video – from RushTix and Codices, to DeNA, BeLive, GoPro, and beyond. Using Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS), these innovative companies are transforming the future of ecommerce, fitness, user-generated content, and more by optimizing the live streaming experience for creators and audiences. A managed live streaming solution designed for developers to add live video and enable interactivity with video in their app or site without investing in streaming infrastructure, Amazon IVS was formally introduced in July 2020, but its development history traces much further back, with an origin shared with one of the world’s most widely used streaming platforms. At any given moment, more than 2.5 million viewers are tuned into Twitch, with the site averaging 31 million daily viewers. In 2021, more than 1.3 trillion minutes of live streamed video were watched on Twitch, a sizable bump from the more than 1 trillion minutes watched on the site in 2020 and 600 billion minutes watched in 2019. Using Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS), these innovative companies are transforming the future of ecommerce, fitness, user-generated content, and more by optimizing the live streaming experience for creators and audiences. A managed live streaming solution designed for developers to add live video and enable interactivity with video in their app or site without investing in streaming infrastructure, Amazon IVS was formally introduced in July 2020, but its development history traces much further back, with an origin shared with one of the world’s most widely used streaming platforms.
TV & VIDEOS
Hackernoon

Metaverse: Prospects for Monetization and Scaling

The Metaverse is a computer simulation of a 3D world using virtual and augmented reality tools. It is assumed that it will be possible to spend almost a whole day in this computer world. In more realistic representations, visitors to the metaverse use sophisticated motion-tracking mechanisms and VR headsets to physically interact in the virtual world, where they take on the form of virtual avatars, play games, and live pseudo-anonymous lives. There are many different ideas about what it will look like, and disputes about whether it already exists today.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

A Guide to Doing a Digital Forensics Examination on Digital Media (USB)

Digital forensics plays a major role in forensic science. It’s a combination of people, process, technology, and law. Some notable methodologies are used to identify, collect, protect, preserve, analyze, extract, incident activity, recovery, and document a digital evidence report as per regional and international jurisdictions where the cybercrime occurred. Throughout the investigation data acquisition, data analysis, data integrity, data extraction, and reporting play a crucial role in the process.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Building A Food Delivery App

Want to create a food ordering app like Grubhub or UberEats? Not sure what tech stack to choose and what all to integrate? No problem. In this blog, I’ve covered (almost) all key points that connect the dots for creating a food delivery app like Uber Eats and GrubHub. Read on and know more about everything that takes to create apps to order food online.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Understanding APIs and How to Test Them

API (an abbreviation of Application Programming Interface) is a special interface (a set of commands/controls) that is designed for the interaction of different programs with each other. The programs themselves can be written in any programming language, work locally or remotely, on their own server, or in cloud infrastructure, no...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy