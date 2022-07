When building software or web applications, you can add analytics, but what does it mean to be real-time? Generally speaking, there are three types of analytics. The first one is dashboards and BI tools. These are normally used for internal purposes. The second one is user-facing analytics. These are analytics you provide to the end-users of your software or web applications. The third one is machine-learning, machine-powered, or machine-fed type of analytics. These are when you feed analytics or events directly into your systems and then have your systems do the processing automatically—like anomaly detection or fraud detection.

