(AP) — Tropical Storm Colin is bringing the threat of rain and high winds for a day or two during the holiday weekend to both North and South Carolina. Conditions are expected to improve by Mondays July 4th celebrations. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Bonnie swept into Nicaragua on Friday, bringing the threat of flooding from heavy rain, while heading for a predicted fast crossing on the way to the Pacific and a possible strengthening into a hurricane. Bonnie came ashore on Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast about 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Bluefields. Forecasters warn of the danger of significant flooding, with rains of up to 8 inches, and even more in isolated places.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO