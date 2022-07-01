Reports: Bucks re-sign three, add one in free agency

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – When the opening bell of NBA free agency sounded at 5 p.m. CT Thursday, the Bucks were ready to make their moves.

The front office took an aggressive approach to retaining the roster and building around star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, re-signing three players and adding a sharp-shooting wing to the fold.

Milwaukee brought back forward Bobby Portis (4 years/$49 million, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski), Wesley Matthews and Jevon Carter Thursday.

The Bucks made only one new addition in the opening hours of free agency – Utah Jazz wing Joe Ingles, a 3-and-D player that adds another dimension to Milwaukee’s lethal perimeter shooting.

Portis, the key piece this offseason, declined his $4.56 million player option Wednesday, but multiple reports indicated he would always stay with the Bucks.

Ingles joins draft pick Marjon Beauchamp as new additions to the roster this week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.