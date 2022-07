The Kern County coroner's office has identified a Panorama City man who died June 19 after drowning in the Kern River. Roberto Andres Gamez Suazo, 36, was seen swimming in the Kern River shortly before 12:30 p.m. and did not resurface. He was recovered and taken to Kern Medical, where he died at 1:39 p.m., according to the coroner's office. His death was an accident.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO