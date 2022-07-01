ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orrington, ME

Four people face drug charges following traffic stop in Orrington

By Beth Jones
foxbangor.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORRINGTON — Four people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Orrington…. Just before 11pm Monday night, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a vehicle on the Brewer Lake Road in...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Augusta missing family of five, found safe

AUGUSTA, Maine — A family of five from Augusta reported missing on July 1, 2022, has been located, officials said Monday afternoon. Authorities first responded to Glenridge Drive, in Augusta for what was reported as suspicious activity. The following people were reported missing:. Mawj Al Hilfi, 28, female, Augusta...
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

Augusta Police searching for 5 missing people

AUGUSTA — The Augusta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for five missing people. Officials are looking for 28-year old Mawj Al Hilfi and four children of the ages 4 to 9. Augusta Police responded to Glenridge Drive Friday for a report of suspicious...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Three people injured after crash in Oakland

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A head-on crash in Oakland Monday afternoon has injured three people. It happened around noon on High Street near the Kingdom Life Church. It’s not known right now the extent of their injuries or what may have caused the crash. The Morning Sentinel says the...
OAKLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orrington, ME
City
Silver Ridge, ME
Penobscot County, ME
Crime & Safety
County
Penobscot County, ME
City
Bangor, ME
City
Trenton, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Orrington, ME
Crime & Safety
foxbangor.com

Man dies in motorcycle crash in Corinna

CORINNA — Maine State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Route 7 in Corinna Friday night. Upon investigation, it was determined that a motorcycle operated by 60-year-old Merle Page was traveling north on the highway when he crossed the center line into opposing traffic striking a Chevy Silverado head-on, according to Maine State Police public information officer Shannon Moss.
CORINNA, ME
penbaypilot.com

House shares in brunt of minor vehicle crash on Ingraham Drive

OWLS HEAD — For the passersby wondering if their peripheral vision were playing tricks on them while passing a house on Ingraham Drive, in Owls Head, maybe not. A corner pillar is temporarily standing at an angle Saturday afternoon, in the wake of a car crash that forced one of the vehicles against the house corner.
OWLS HEAD, ME
B98.5

Police Destroy 126 Pounds of Marijuana at Unlicensed Fairfield Store

According to the Kennebec Journal, Fairfield Police confiscated nearly 200 marijuana plants and destroyed over 125 pounds of processed marijuana on Wednesday. The Kennebec Journal reports that Fairfield Police executed a search warrant this week at the YEZI Local Craft Marijuana Retail Store. The store is on Norridgewock Road in the vicinity of Fairfield Center and is a medical dispensary. However, the store was continuing to operate despite the fact that the business's license had been revoked.
FAIRFIELD, ME
WGME

Nathan Reardon to plead guilty to bank fraud

(BDN) -- The first Mainer accused of fraudulently obtaining a Paycheck Protection Program loan, intended to help businesses pay employees and other expenses during the early days of the pandemic, will plead guilty to bank fraud charges Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Nathan Reardon, 44, of Skowhegan and...
BANGOR, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Allen
wabi.tv

Rockland Police Department has a new chief

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Rockland Police Department has a new chief, and he’s a familiar face. The department has hired Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll who’s rejoining the department where his law enforcement career began. Carroll joined the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and served as chief deputy...
ROCKLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor man sentenced on federal drug and firearms charges

BANGOR — A Bangor man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to the Department of Justice, 30-year-old Nikolas Raines was sentenced to nine years in prison and four years of supervised release. Raines pleaded guilty on June 30, 2021. According to court...
B98.5

Arrest Made In Connection With Auburn, Maine Double Homicide

A New York man has been arrested in Maryland in connection with the deaths of a young man and a young woman in Auburn in June. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, 34 year old David Barnett, who goes by "Slim", was arrested in Rockland, Maryland. The arrest stems from the June 19th killing of 21-year-old Kelzie Caron, of Maine, and 21-year-old Pierre Langlois of Connecticut.
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Missing Old Town woman with memory issues found safe

OLD TOWN (WGME) -- Police are asking for help finding a missing Old Town woman with memory issues who was last seen leaving with an unknown man. Police issued a Silver Alert for 39-year-old Heather Gendreau. She is 5’5”, 145 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last...
OLD TOWN, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Paraphernalia#Police#The Sheriff S Office
wgan.com

4th of July fireworks, parades, and celebrations around Maine

If you’re looking for Fourth of July firework displays, parades or celebrations near you, CBS 13 has compiled a list of locations across the state. All events happen on July 4 unless otherwise noted. Below is a list of some of the locations offering fireworks and celebrations:. Augusta. July...
PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Writer

Fun for the 4th in Maine

If you are looking for something fun to do on the 4th of July, Maine has you covered with many fun for all ages events going on. You can get out and enjoy a craft fair, a car show, or just enjoy some music. Here is a list of a few of the many events towns will be offering around the state. All events will take place on July 4th. Have a fun and safe 4th of July everyone!
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Truck Show at the Owls Head Transportation Museum

2022 Truck Show at Owls Head Transportation Museum. July 16th and 17th 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Antique truck, tractor, commercial and military vehicle enthusiasts won’t want to miss this long-standing popular event where we celebrate the biggest, most rugged rigs to hit the road!. Visit OHTM on Saturday,...
OWLS HEAD, ME
foxbangor.com

Clinton to hold a large 4th of July celebration

CLINTON — Clinton, Maine is going out with a big bang for this 4th of July. President Kevin Douglas of The Great American Celebration says he expects hundreds to show up for their 4th of July special starting Monday morning. During Sunday’s kickoff event previous American Idol contestant Colby...
CLINTON, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
jioforme.com

New listing! 1406 Atlantic Highway, Northport, Maine-$ 1,800,000

This unusual 20-acre oceanfront hotel is a hidden gem on the Mid Coast of Maine. Imagine owning a 679-foot private and bold coastline in West Penobscot Bay with views of Blue Hill and Islesboro. The cozy and picturesque entrance passes through elegant stone pillars into the mature forest and offers views of the bay’s hills. The Longwood Estate has rolling open spaces for growth and orchards, quiet winding paths in the woods, and the grounds are dotted with old stone walls and gardens. High up in the land, there is a quaint one-bedroom cottage that has been refurbished for year-round use, placed on a new pier and reinsulated, and a three-carriage house with a lovely apartment on the second floor. I have. A newly created 4,000-square-foot flat terrace with impressive retaining walls and 18,000-square-foot lawns by the sea provides multiple areas for building grounds, cabins, or possible event spaces. increase. Recent large-scale tree work has removed eligible trees in the coastal area, raised the canopy and expanded the northeastern waterfront landscape.
NORTHPORT, ME
foxbangor.com

Bucksport Bay Festival back in-person after 2-year hiatus

BUCKSPORT — The town of Bucksport saw a familiar sight along its harbor; people walking around checking out vendors, beautiful weather and smiles without masks. The Bucksport festival is back and better than ever. For the first time since 2019, the festival welcomed back guests where they had the...
BUCKSPORT, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy