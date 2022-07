Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward will be on blooper reels for the rest of his life after an all-time baserunning gaffe against the Houston Astros on Sunday. Ward singled to right field off left-hander Framber Valdez in the fifth inning but was tagged out at first base by catcher Martin Maldonado after second baseman Jose Altuve distracted Ward by pretending to playfully throw the baseball at the Angels player:

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO