South Bend, IN

Fort Wayne FC set for first place showdown with South Bend

wfft.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Wayne FC is gearing up for a first place...

www.wfft.com

wfft.com

Five area boys selected for all-state teams

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association dropped this year's all-state baseball lineups. Representing in 4A is catcher Sam Gladd out of Columbia City high school. In 2A there were three representatives, Alec Hershberger (Fairfield) and Owen Willard (Eastside). Willard is a repeat all-state performer.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
wfft.com

Geise and Davis to represent U.S.A. in international world championships

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - After years of competing in some of the top tournaments around the country, bear-bow shooters Thomas "Bear" Geise and Ryan Davis have qualified to represent the U.S.A. in this year's international world championships. The 38-year-old Davis has been shooting for three years, but for the...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
wfft.com

Snider's Jyah Lovett commits to Bella Vista College Prep

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Senior hoop star Jyah Lovett, out of Snider high school, has committed to Bella Vista College Prep. This last season the 5'7 guard helped carry the Panthers to their 14th sectional title after finishing second in the Summit conference. Lovett averaged a team-high 18 points...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne sends up 15,000 bursts in 2022 firework show

The display is being put on by Pyrotecnico, which has more than 700 shows across the country Monday. Fort Wayne sends up 15,000 bursts in 2022 firework show. The display is being put on by Pyrotecnico, which has more than 700 shows across the country Monday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

'Caps fall 6-0 in fourth of July battle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A season-high, sell-out crowd of 8,350 packed Parkview Field on the Fourth of July, but the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) spoiled the party for the Fort Wayne TinCaps with a 6-0 win. Lake County (5-5, 40-36) scored all six of its runs with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Robert Gasser goes 6 scoreless in TinCaps' win at West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WFFT) — With the formula of strong pitching, defense, and timely hitting, the Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate), 4-2, on Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark. On a beautiful evening with the first pitch temperature at 82 degrees, a crowd of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Ferguson punches first homerun in loss to Whitecaps

The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost, 13-4, to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) on Sunday evening at LMCU Ballpark. Fort Wayne center fielder Max Ferguson recorded his first home run, and second multi-hit game, for the TinCaps in the defeat.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Police find 15-year-old Fort Wayne girl who went missing Friday, July 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Police Department has ended for a teenage girl whom the family says went missing Friday. FWPD says 15-year-old Brooklyn Gaines, 5'9" and about 150 pounds, was last seen near Pontiac Street and Gay Street in Fort Wayne wearing grey sweatpants and a black Kurt Cobain shirt.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Hyde Brothers bookstore celebrates 30 years of service

A local bookstore in Fort Wayne is turning the page to a new chapter. The Hyde Brothers Booksellers celebrated 30 years this weekend with live music, discounts, and a day of family fun. Hyde Brothers bookstore celebrates 30 years of service. The Hyde Brothers Booksellers celebrated three decades over the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
