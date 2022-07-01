ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Busy travel day expected at airports Friday ahead of Fourth of July

By Tiffany Justice
fox26houston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - Thousands of flights have been canceled Thursday, with several hundred delayed as travelers try to get to their destinations for the Fourth of July holiday. In the one month since Memorial...

www.fox26houston.com

fox26houston.com

Houston's Bush Intercontental Airport sees over 140,000 passengers on Friday

HOUSTON - Friday was the busiest day for air travel as the Fourth of July holiday weekend is underway. Over 140,000 passengers passed through Bush International, according to Houston Airport officials. They also expect 1.2 million passengers to fly through Bush and Hobby Airports through July 5 – a 12%...
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Fourth of July Drone Show Over the Gulf

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. New in 2022, Galveston Island is presenting a one-of-a-kind drone show for the Fourth of July. At both 9 pm and 10:30 pm, hundreds of drones will launch right from the beach at the 37th Street Groin (the same location the July 4th celebrations have been hosted in years past.)
GALVESTON, TX
LoneStar 92

Book a Night or Two in This Jail Themed Airbnb in Pearland, Texas

No one wants to go to jail. Jail is not an ideal overnight stay to get away from it all. Jail is not the four walls that will make you feel comfortable. Jail is not the stay that will leave you refreshed and ready to take on the world again. Jail is not the stay that will leave enjoyable memories for years to come. One particular Airbnb in Pearland, Texas, however, will turn all of the above statements around.
PEARLAND, TX
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
State
New York State
luxury-houses.net

Exceptional Gated Home in Houston with Sophisticated Interiors Asking for $4,475,000

The Home in Houston is an exceptional gated property was designed for harmony between the house and the expansive lot now available for sale. This home located at 11526 Shadow Way St, Houston, Texas; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Ballas (Phone: 713-822-3895) at Greenwood King Properties for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

San Antonio area man drowns on Lake Conroe

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A 28-year-old San Antonio area man is dead after drowning on Lake Conroe. According to a release, authorities received a 911 call just before 3 p.m. July 4 in reference to a man who had been swimming towards the shore and began waving his hands in duress when they lost sight of him.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
nomadlawyer.org

Houston: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Houston, Texas

Whether you’re looking for an affordable Houston family vacation or are in search of a unique way to spend your weekend, Houston has it all. Children’s museums are great options for families. The Children’s Museum of Houston has exhibits for all ages, including homeschool days and classroom curriculum. Although the museum remains closed on Mondays, it is open almost every day and offers fun events for children of all ages. A nearby Houston Funplex is another great place to take your kids.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Tuesday morning weather forecast

The 4th of July holiday will give us a taste of what is to come for the rest of the week. A heat wave is building back into Southeast Texas and hot temperatures with slim chances of rain dominate the forecast. Houston will probably see triple digits again next weekend. Rain chances are not "zero" this week but they remain low.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston ranks 3rd among USA’s least sustainable travel destinations

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston is among the least sustainable travel destinations according to new research. Two Texas cities are tied in third place, Houston and Dallas. The two are amongst the biggest in the state and both scored poorly for their public transport use and air pollution levels. The study by...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Gulf low arrives with downpours, heaviest rain likely east of Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Scattered tropical downpours drift through Southeast Texas Friday, but it looks like the heaviest rain will be east and southeast of Greater Houston, closer to Beaumont and Southwest Louisiana. Still, as of early Friday morning, the National Weather Service includes several counties in a flood watch,...
HOUSTON, TX
AccuWeather

Giant storm-surge gates proposed as hurricane safeguard for Texas coast

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and that is certainly the case with the plan for these massive floodgates. And that goes for the project’s price tag, too. When Hurricane Ike hit Galveston, Texas, in 2008 as a high-end Category 2 storm, the coastline endured a storm surge that caused water levels to rise as high as 17 feet. That powerful hurricane would become the inspiration for a plan to help protect at least a part of the Gulf Coast, which is notoriously vulnerable to hurricanes.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Houston, Austin ranked among top 10 best cities for BBQ: report

HOUSTON - If you didn't know before, now you do: Houston and Austin have some of the best BBQ in the U.S. A new report by LawnStarter ranked Houston, and Austin, among the top 10 best cities for barbecue. The study looked at the number of award-winning Barbecue restaurants, highly rated joints, festivals, and experience hosting "master-level" competitions.
HOUSTON, TX
bayoubeatnews.com

National Fried Chicken Day is July 6. Here are some Houston area places where you can chow down

Hey foodie lovers! National Fried Chicken Day is July 6, and we’ve rounded up some of the best places in Houston to chow down! Check it out and start…drooling….now!. Dig in to crispy, juicy fried chicken on National Fried Chicken Day at Lea Jane’s! The fast-casual, Nashville-style hot chicken concept, located in Post HTX Food Hall, serves a menu stacked with mouthwatering classics like hot and juicy fried chicken at three spiciness levels, hot chicken sandwiches, hot fish sandwiches, and chicken wings. Visit on July 6th and enjoy the LJ Baller Bucket ($45) featuring a whole bird – two breasts, two wings, two drums, and two thighs; sides such as mashed potatoes, collard greens, fries, and biscuits; and delicious banana pudding.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston couple is giving away billions of dollars

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase one couple in Houston who have been extremely generous in what they do to help the city of Houston and its residents.
HOUSTON, TX

