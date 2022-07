Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson never made his presence more felt than he did in 2021. So that, in turn, helped him earn his presence amongst the league’s best. Pro Football Focus lead NFL analyst Sam Monson recently ranked the NFL’s top off-ball linebackers. And Thompson, who is fresh off what was probably the most impactful campaign of his seven-year career, lands into the fifth tier at the position—joining the likes of free agent Alexander Johnson, Buffalo’s Matt Milano and Tennessee’s Zach Cunningham.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 33 MINUTES AGO