FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - After years of competing in some of the top tournaments around the country, bear-bow shooters Thomas "Bear" Geise and Ryan Davis have qualified to represent the U.S.A. in this year's international world championships. The 38-year-old Davis has been shooting for three years, but for the...

CHURUBUSCO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO