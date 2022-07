CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Divers are searching Cheat Lake after a boy jumped in on the Fourth of July and did not resurface on his own, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office did not specify the age of the boy, but did say that two boys jumped from the Ices […]

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO