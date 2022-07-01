Fort Wayne gathers as Caleb Swanigan is laid to rest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Senior hoop star Jyah Lovett, out of Snider high school, has committed to Bella Vista College Prep. This last season the 5'7 guard helped carry the Panthers to their 14th sectional title after finishing second in the Summit conference. Lovett averaged a team-high 18 points...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association dropped this year's all-state baseball lineups. Representing in 4A is catcher Sam Gladd out of Columbia City high school. In 2A there were three representatives, Alec Hershberger (Fairfield) and Owen Willard (Eastside). Willard is a repeat all-state performer.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A season-high, sell-out crowd of 8,350 packed Parkview Field on the Fourth of July, but the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) spoiled the party for the Fort Wayne TinCaps with a 6-0 win. Lake County (5-5, 40-36) scored all six of its runs with...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - After years of competing in some of the top tournaments around the country, bear-bow shooters Thomas "Bear" Geise and Ryan Davis have qualified to represent the U.S.A. in this year's international world championships. The 38-year-old Davis has been shooting for three years, but for the...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A cooling station will be available to Fort Wayne residents in anticipation of high temperatures and humidity, Tuesday, the City of Fort Wayne said. The cooling station will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the lobby of the Foellinger-Freimann...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fourth of July isn’t just a holiday to celebrate within the city. Some local neighborhoods are getting in on the action as well. The Woodhurst neighborhood in south Fort Wayne kicked off the holiday with its annual Independence Day Parade. Families walked and...
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WFFT) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost, 13-4, to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) on Sunday evening at LMCU Ballpark. Fort Wayne center fielder Max Ferguson recorded his first home run, and second multi-hit game, for the TinCaps in the defeat. Ferguson started strong...
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WFFT) — With the formula of strong pitching, defense, and timely hitting, the Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate), 4-2, on Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark. On a beautiful evening with the first pitch temperature at 82 degrees, a crowd of...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Meet the new neighbor… a deer?. The Lake Shores neighborhood in southwest Fort Wayne was in for a surprise Sunday when a deer showed up on Penmoken Drive. Alesha Parnin sent WANE 15 footage of the friendly young deer she saw near her...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police received reports Sunday evening that the drive-through speaker at the Burger King on E Jefferson Boulevard had caught fire. Police say crews went to the scene. WANE 15 went to the scene and saw it operating normally. We will update this story as we learn more.
A local bookstore in Fort Wayne is turning the page to a new chapter. The Hyde Brothers Booksellers celebrated 30 years this weekend with live music, discounts, and a day of family fun. Hyde Brothers bookstore celebrates 30 years of service. The Hyde Brothers Booksellers celebrated three decades over the...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a snap decision, one made in a split second as Gail Rosner had done a thousand times over the last 40 years. Rosner saw the fire, and she saw the man down. That’s when the retired nurse ran to perform CPR on a man she said was suffering from burns during a fireworks show in a southeast side neighborhood Sunday night.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in a southeast Fort Wayne neighborhood. Dispatch confirmed to WANE 15 a shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. near South Hanna and Colerick streets. Dispatch said the victim is in serious condition. Fort...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officials at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum unveiled the name of its new 6,000 square-foot building during a ceremony Monday. The W. Paul Wolf War History Museum has been under construction since the beginning of the year and is expected to be completed later this summer. The building is adjacent to the existing facility at 2122 O’Day Road.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has died as a result of burns from fireworks. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 4000 block of Lynfield Drive in Fort Wayne. The victim was taken to an...
GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) -- The city of Garrett is celebrating its annual heritage day this weekend and some families say it is the best way to save money on Fourth of July celebrations. Organizers hosted out food vendors, live music and a parade for families to enjoy. Garrett resident Brian...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s iconic Acme Bar and Grill is making a comeback this fall, but it won’t be exactly the same. New owners have officially signed the agreement and they are hoping to give people a touch of nostalgia. Nancy Miller remembers her fun times over the course of more than 50 […]
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Ten years ago today, Fort Wayne was hit hard by a different derecho. That storm left parts of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio without power for at least a week. The storms will likely be remembered for years to come. Both derechos...
The display is being put on by Pyrotecnico, which has more than 700 shows across the country Monday. Fort Wayne sends up 15,000 bursts in 2022 firework show. The display is being put on by Pyrotecnico, which has more than 700 shows across the country Monday.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Police Department has ended for a teenage girl whom the family says went missing Friday. FWPD says 15-year-old Brooklyn Gaines, 5'9" and about 150 pounds, was last seen near Pontiac Street and Gay Street in Fort Wayne wearing grey sweatpants and a black Kurt Cobain shirt.
Comments / 0