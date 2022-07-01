Fort Wayne gathers as Caleb Swanigan is laid to rest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a snap decision, one made in a split second as Gail Rosner had done a thousand times over the last 40 years. Rosner saw the fire, and she saw the man down. That’s when the retired nurse ran to perform CPR on a man she said was suffering from burns during a fireworks show in a southeast side neighborhood Sunday night.

