Otter Lake, MI

False alarm as Otter Lake swimmer not in distress

Romesentinel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTER LAKE — A water rescue effort on Otter Lake Thursday afternoon ended up being a false alarm because the swimmer in distress reported to 911 was not actually in distress, according to law enforcement...

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

Man hospitalized after Augusta crash

AUGUSTA — A southern New York man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash at Berry Farm and Wells Gifford roads Saturday afternoon, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Harold Swartwout, 62, of Hancock, Delaware County, was eastbound on Berry Farm around 3:30 p.m. Saturday...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Motorcyclist ticketed in Herkimer County crash

WEBB — A motorcyclist was issued several tickets after a wheelie stunt led to a crash with an SUV in Herkimer County Saturday afternoon, according to the Webb Police Department. Police said Sean Manzi Jr., 20, of Inlet, Hamilton County, was pulling a wheelie on his motorcycle on Route...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Woman found walking along I-75 with 55-gallon drum on head

TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A state trooper made an unusual discovery over the weekend when, while on patrol along I-75 in Oakland County, he spotted someone walking on the highway shoulder. She was wearing a 55-gallon drum over her head. The Michigan State Police officer made the observation in...
TROY, MI
Crime & Safety
Romesentinel.com

Oneida police arrests, June 23 to June 28

ONEIDA — The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests:. • Jessica N. Quijano, 26, of Rome, was issued a criminal summons on June 28 for second-degree harassment. • Shawn G. Dieni, 25, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket on June 28 for third-degree mischief. • Tyler...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Quick knockdown saves home after grill fire in Rome

ROME — The damage was contained by city firefighters after an outdoor grill on Northwood Drive in Rome caught fire to the residence Sunday afternoon, according to the Rome Fire Department. Deputy Fire Chief Michael H. Liddy Jr. said the family at 7978 Northwood Drive was heating up the...
ROME, NY
WNEM

Firefighters respond to house fire in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Crews were sent to a house fire on Blackmore Street between Malden Street and Brokton Street in Saginaw on Monday. The call came in about 1:40 a.m., with the Saginaw Fire Department responding. The house was vacant at the time of the fire, and no injuries...
SAGINAW, MI
Romesentinel.com

Drivers face charges in Route 49 incident

FLOYD — Both drivers were ticketed for speeding and reckless driving on Route 49 following a fiery crash that snarled traffic in the westbound lane Thursday afternoon, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Jonathan Jackson Jr., 31, of Utica, was speeding in the passing...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Recent state police arrests, June 23 to June 30

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Madison, Herkimer and Oneida counties:. • Joshua M. Koester, 41, of Hobe Sound, Florida, was charged in Vienna on June 30 with third-degree possession of a weapon. • Erik R. Martin, 43, of Clay, Onondaga County, was charged in...
ONEIDA, NY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Fire damages Livingston County golf club

GENOA TWP., Mich. – A fire has damaged the Faulkwood Shores Golf Club in Livingston County’s Geno Township. The fire started inside the clubhouse early Friday morning. The golf course is on South Hughes near Golf Club Rd. Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to...
WNEM

Sheriff: Man dies in work-related accident

HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 48-year-old Kinde man died after an air duct piece as heavy as 4,000 pounds fell on him, according to Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson. Huron County Dispatch was called on June 24 by Blue Diamond to request an ambulance for an injured worker at the Sturm Road plant in Windsor Township.
HURON COUNTY, MI
Romesentinel.com

Domestic charges on Henry Street in Rome

ROME — A 29-year-old man is accused of threatening his female companion with a knife and breaking her laptop computer on Henry Street, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Dylan L. Davis, of Rome, was involved in a domestic dispute with a woman at a residence in...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Pair face drug charges in Oneida following raid, sheriff’s deputies report

ONEIDA — A quantity of crystal methamphetamine was seized from an apartment in Madison County Friday morning, with two residents in custody, according to officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said a drug raid was conducted on one apartment at 256 Main St. in Oneida...
ONEIDA, NY
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in Livingston County golf house fire

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Investigators in Livingston County are working to figure out what caused a fire at a golf course in Howell. The flames broke out Friday morning at Faulkwood Shores Golf Club, located on Hughes Road between Golf Club Road and Grand River Avenue. Authorities said the fire started in the clubhouse and caused significant damage.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

GHOST rescues 18 kids on their 30 most vulnerable list during operation

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Friday the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team rescued 18 out of 30 children on their most vulnerable list. The GHOST rescue operation was on June 30. Children on their most vulnerable list are classified as kids who slip through...
WNEM

3 suspects arrested after abandoned house fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three suspects have been taken into custody after an abandoned house in Flint caught fire. Crews were sent to the 1500 block of Mackin Road just before 1 p.m. on Friday, July 1. The home that caught fire appears to be abandoned, according to the Flint...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Missing Daughter Of Wayne County Sergeant Found Safe

(CBS DETROIT) — Officials say 17-year-old Gabrielle Greene, the daughter of a Wayne County sergeant, has been found safe after she was reported missing a week ago. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the teen was found safe Thursday. She went missing last weekend from her Rochester Hills home. The teen’s parents, Wayne County Sgt. Stephen Greene and Shakira Greene, were seeking the public’s help in locating their daughter who was in crisis. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

