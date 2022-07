There’s been a lot of talk lately about how pop stars are shifting to dance music and how everyone is ready to go outside and listen to songs that provide escape. But if you still want to stay at home, put on a pair of headphones, and dissect bars, don’t worry; the first six months of the year have brought us a lot of great rap verses, too. From introspective efforts like Kendrick Lamar’s “Mother I Sober” and Che Noir’s “Communion” to more playful offerings like BabyTron’s “Manute Bol,” there’s been a little something for everyone these past six months.

