ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

PSU football sees friendly competitions in Lift for Life

By Anderley Penwell
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujLo6_0gRchEor00

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa., (WTAJ) — Thursday saw the 19th annual Uplifting Athletes Lift for Life event that benefited the rare disease community. Penn State football hit the field for a bit of friendly competition with the community.

The Nittany Lions participated in a variety of events with kids– a bit of catch, cornhole, and relay races. There was a players-only bench press and wheel flipping competition, where fans could pledge per bench rep to benefit the cause.

Penn State is one of 26 schools with active Uplifting Athletes chapters. Redshirt senior long snapper Chris Stoll is the 2022 president. He says events like this are important to interact with the fans, while giving back to others.

“But really, today is all about the community being able to let our fans see what we’ve been working on,” said Stoll. “Obviously, summers are grind time and we’re just ready to have some fun.”

“This event is great,” said Brenton Strange, a redshirt junior tight end. “It gives families the opportunity to come out here and have a great time. I know as a kid, like I dreamed of interacting with college football players or any professional players. So I’m very thankful for what this event has to offer.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Curve best Senators in front of record crowd

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve beat the Harrisburg Senators 7-3 in front of 8,344 fans, the most at a game since July 4, 2019. The Curve claimed the series 4-2. Centerfielder Connor Scott had a trio of RBIs off one hit. Normally, Altoona is off on Mondays, but due to the holiday, they […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Curve on losing end of 0-6 score with Senators

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A day after beating the Harrisburg Senators 6-0, the Altoona Curve fell 0-6 to the Senators. The Curve only had four hits on the evening, as the Senators improve to 32-42 and the Curve drop 36-38. The Curve lead the series 3-2, and will wrap up the final game of the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

UCLA, USC reportedly looking to leave Pac-12 for Big 10

(WTAJ) — Pac-12 teams UCLA and USC are looking to leave the conference to join the Big Ten as early as the 2024 athletic season, according to CBS Sports. The decision is reportedly not final at this time but the move would shake up college sports. This comes one year after Texas and Oklahoma chose […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTAJ

Penn State to sell Nittany Lion Inn, Penn Stater Hotel

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Scholar Hotel Group is adding two more hotels to their roster: The Nittany Lion Inn and Penn Stater Hotel & Conference Center. The Penn State Board of Trustees approved a purchasing agreement and ground lease during their meeting on June 29. “While both hotels have served the University community […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Penn, PA
City
University Park, PA
Penn, PA
Sports
WTAJ

Curve hold Senators scoreless

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Curve open up July with their fourth game of the series with the Senators. Altoona finished the month of June with a 13-12 record, which was the exact same record for the month of May. Andres Alvarez had two RBIs off one hit, as the Curve kept the Senators scoreless.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

“Kids on Wheels” ride through downtown State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College families kicked off their Fourth of July holiday with the Kids on Wheels parade through Sidney Friedman Park. The parade was organized by Centre Region Parks and Recreation and has been held annually for over 50 years. Around 300 residents participated in the parade, each bringing hand-decorated bikes […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Penn State women’s, men’s hockey release schedules

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State men’s and women’s hockey announced 2022-2023 schedules. The women will play 34 regular-season games, 18 of which will be at Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State is coming off a program-record 18-win season. The Nittany Lions will open the regular-season on September 22, hosting Wisconsin. They will play 16 […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Osceola Mills celebrates 100th annual Fireman’s Fair

OSCEOLA MILLS, Pa (WTAJ) — The 100th annual Fireman’s Fair is underway and going on all week long in celebration of the Fourth of July. The 100th annual Fireman’s Fair started off Monday at 11:30 a.m. with a parade, but is continuing the fun all week long with a carnival, musical performances, a $10,000 raffle […]
OSCEOLA MILLS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psu#College Football#Football Players#Penn State Football#American Football#Lift For Life#The Nittany Lions#Uplifting Athletes#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Annual Freedom Ride held in Tyrone raises money for veterans

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The annual Fourth of July Freedom Ride which raises money for veterans kicked off this morning at 10 a.m. Riders rode 10 miles in total from Tyrone to Tipton, then back to the Tyrone American Legion. The ride helps to raise money every year for the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Fourth of July Colyer Lake Potluck draws community crowds

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre Hall community members gathered near Colyer Lake on the Fourth of July to celebrate the holiday. The celebration kicked off at 10 a.m. with over 200 people attending the event. A parade, food, games and music from the Colyer Club Band were just some of the highlights according to […]
CENTRE HALL, PA
WTAJ

Brockway’s 56th Annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July

BROCKWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Brockway is holding their 56th annual old-fashioned Fourth of July with a bustling celebration. The events are held right in town and include a variety of activities from basketball tournaments, free swimming, music, food, races, car shows, and much more. The day’s activities will lead to a parade beginning at 6:00 […]
BROCKWAY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Cemetery, monument cleaned by National Guard Veterans

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — In honor of Independence Day, a group of community members helped clean up the Fairview Cemetery. Ken Tedora, a member of the Central Pa National Guard Veterans Association, along with others, wanted to make a difference and help out the Fairview Cemetery as it’s often neglected and left with uncut grass […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Creation Festival brings Christian music to Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After two years off, the Creation Festival has returned, bringing one of the country’s largest Christian music festivals back to Huntingdon County. Church groups came from all over the country to experience the four day event. Creation Festival is held at the Agape Campground in Shirleysburg. Over 10,000 people attended […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Philipsburg Heritage Days ready to return

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– After being cancelled the last two years, Philipsburg’s annual Heritage Days event is set to return in July. The event goes on from Tuesday, July 12 throughout Sunday, July 17 and will feature music and entertainment while celebrating the town’s heritage. A full schedule of events can be found below: Tuesday, July […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Families spend holiday learning country’s history at Fort Roberdeau

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Dozens of families celebrated the nation’s birthday at Fort Roberdeau, learning the country’s history and reciting the Declaration of Independence. Fort Roberdeau is a historic fort built during the Revolutionary War in 1778. Its purpose was to protect lead mines in the area from the Native Americans loyal to Britain. Lead mines […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone 4th of July food truck and vendor festival

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – For the 4th of July weekend Tyrone will be hosting a food truck festival, along with vendors and tours. The festival will take place on Saturday, July 2 along Logan Avenue (Between 10th and 11th street). Starting at 11 a.m., 11 local food trucks and vendors will be lined up […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

12th Freedom Ride Celebration will take place this Independence Day

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – This Independence Day Tyrone is going to see an abundance of red, white and blue during the freedom ride. More than 400 riders are expected for this year’s Freedom Ride in Tyrone on Monday, July 4. The annual July 4th 10-mile bicycle ride consists of riders dressing up their bikes […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Mocktail party hosted to avoid impaired driving

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT, The Highway Safety Network, and Penn Highlands DuBois campus joined together to host a “mocktail” party leading into the Fourth of July weekend. With DUI accidents on the rise, the mocktail party was designed to stress the dangers of impaired driving ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. “Currently, right […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

DelGrosso’s Park prepares for Summer Thunder fireworks show

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – DelGrosso’s Amusement Park‘s Summer Thunder is back for the park’s 75th anniversary celebration on Monday, and the park is taking the time to set up the fireworks. Over 2,500 firework shells ranging from three to 10 inches were placed in designated areas according to the show’s script. “We never really […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Abortion rally held in downtown Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the country continues to respond to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a rally was held in downtown Altoona on Sunday. About 50 people gathered in the Heritage Plaza beginning at 2 p.m. “This small town of Altoona can really come together and change for the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy