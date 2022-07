ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A chaotic start to summer air travel spilled over into the Fourth of July travel weekend, one of the busiest of the year. Jen Yearwood made it back home to Atlanta from Boston with no delays, easily giving her time to attend a backyard barbecue with family. But her trip, with baby in tow, didn’t start off that way. Their flight to Boston last week was delayed, then their luggage was lost.

