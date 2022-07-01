ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

‘We are only humans trying to pass’: People from different faiths pray for immigration reform

KSAT 12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of people were gathered in prayer inside the San Fernando Cathedral on Thursday evening, mourning the deaths of 53 migrants inside of a tractor-trailer. People from different countries and different faiths were united to remember the people who died and are hoping local leaders...

villanova
3d ago

yes imagration reform is needed,,NOT open boarder, come here legally, or not at all. remember,these are Mexicans doing this to their own people , so quit blaming anglos for all this

