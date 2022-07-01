ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, PA

Wild Things Complete Sweep Of Florence

By Washington Wild Things
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, Pa – The Washington Wild Things defeated the Florence Y’alls 7-6 for the series sweep. The win, Washington’s 28 th , came courtesy of constant runs by Washington, an impressive performance from Sandro Cabrera on the mound and a save by Christian James.

Cole Brannen scored first for the Wild Things in the first thanks to a sacrifice fly and RBI by Scotty Dubrule. Brannen and Chris Eusay both scored in the third due to an errant throw by Florence’s catcher to first base that went into the outfield to make it 3-0.

After Cabrera gave up a two-run home run in the fourth to Anthony Brocato, Andrew Czech got back one of the lost runs on an RBI double by Hector Roa. Ramon Osuna hit a two-run homer of his own in the fifth to get back the second lost run and add another. Eusay scored another run on a groundout from Wagner Lagrange that made it 7-2.

Jake Pilarski relieved Cabrera in the eighth with runners on first and third, and the Y’alls put on the pressure. After Alberti Chavez scored on a fielder’s choice, Axel Johnson hit a three-run home run to make it a one-run game at 7-6.

Washington failed to score insurance runs in the eighth, and Christian James came in to close. It was three up, three down for James, as he allowed no hits or walks and struck out one. He even made the final out of the game throwing out the batter at first, giving him the save.

Cabrera pitched for 7.1 innings. He allowed four runs, nine hits, walked two and struck out seven in the win.

Pilarski pitched 0.2 innings, allowed two runs, including the three-run home run by Johnson, walked one and struck out one.

The Wild Things improve to 28-14 and head on the road to Lake Erie to face the Crushers. Washington’s next home game is Monday, July 4 when they host the Windy City Thunderbolts.

