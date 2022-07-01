ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard: WNBA All-Star Game isn't real without Diana Taurasi

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oyFXu_0gRcesDq00
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi. The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Phoenix Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard is facing backlash from many, including one of her own players, for saying the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game is illegitimate without Diana Taurasi.

Taurasi, 40, is a 10-time All-Star, second most in WNBA history behind only Sue Bird. This season, Taurasi was left off the All-Star roster after failing to finish among the top 10 vote-getters at guard. Nygaard ripped the decision in a postgame press conference Wednesday.

"I reiterate that [Taurasi] should be an All-Star and that there will be a game in Chicago, but it will not be an All-Star Game because Diana Taurasi is not playing."

Nygaard's comments were criticized as disrespectful to the players who earned All-Star honors, including Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, who made her sixth All-Star Game. On Thursday night, Diggins-Smith retweeted the video of Nygaard's comments about the game with a clown emoji.

Read this on the web

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Joe Harris, Seth Curry holding up Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook swap?

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have been in communication regarding a trade centering around Kyrie Irving. A framework for a potential deal has slowly started to emerge over the past day, but both sides are still some ways away. While Irving and Russell Westbrook have obviously been mentioned...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron's Youngest Son, Bryce, Is Going Viral

LeBron James' sons certainly seemed to have gotten his good basketball genes. While Bronny James, a rising high school senior, has gotten most of the social media attention in recent years, Bryce James is starting to get in on the action, too. This weekend, a photo of the 15-year-old high...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday's James Harden News

James Harden will be meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers this Saturday, according to a report. Earlier this week, Harden declined his $47.3 million player option with the team. He's reportedly willing to work with the Eastern Conference franchise to get a team-friendly deal. Harden and the Sixers will begin negotiations...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Sue Bird
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Knicks Sign Guard For Over $100 Million

Wojnarowski: "Free agent guard Jalen Brunson has agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks, his agents Aaron Mintz and Sam Rose of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. The deal includes a player option on the final season." The two-time National Champion (with Villanova) is coming off a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnba All Star Game#Diggins Smith
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Star Signs With The Denver Nuggets

Andrews: "Bruce Brown has agreed to a 2-year, $13M+ deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN." Brown was a productive player on the Nets last season, so he is a solid pickup for a deep Nuggets team. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Scottie Pippen's Son Just Signed With This NBA Team

Pippen Jr. is 21-years-old and played his college basketball at Vanderbilt. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft last month. His father is NBA legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, who won six NBA Championships with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers finished the year...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Suns Acquire Veteran Center From The Hawks: Fans React

Another day, another trade in the NBA. This Saturday night, the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks reportedly agreed to a trade centered on a veteran center. The Suns have reportedly acquired 26-year-old center Jock Landale from the Hawks. "The Phoenix Suns are trading for Australian center Jock Landale from the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

BR Mock Trade Sends Durant to Sixers for Maxey and More

The Brooklyn Nets’ big three of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant is no more. Amid the 2021-2022 NBA season, Harden forced his way out of Brooklyn and fell into the laps of Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers. While the Nets received the three-time All-Star Ben Simmons...
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Brown taking notable Warriors figure with him to Kings

Mike Brown is not the only Golden State Warriors figure who is on his merry way to Sacramento. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Saturday that Warriors player development coach Leandro Barbosa is leaving the team to become an assistant for the Sacramento Kings. He will serve on the staff of the ex-Warriors assistant Brown, who is the new head coach of the Kings.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

35K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy