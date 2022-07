Those blue seats were blazing hot until the sun went down, but who sits down at a concert anyway, right?. I can't tell you what if anything will ever be done with Mesker, but I can tell you that it is always a hot topic. Evansville Living Magazine has a feature about Mesker, and along with it, stats from other local outdoor concert venues. They seem to do pretty well, and bring in acts like Brett Michaels - Yes, please!

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO