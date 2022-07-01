ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices continue to rise in Utah, despite national average dropping

By Jenna Bree
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
Gas prices nationwide are dropping, but here in Utah we’re still feeling pain at the pump.

Today, the average price of gas in the U.S. is $4.857 per gallon. In Utah, it's $5.244 per gallon, according to data from AAA.

Last week when Alex Arona filled up the tank in his truck, he paid $180, he said.

“Something's got to change," said Arona. "Either we increase the supply and hopefully that'll bring the prices down, or I don't know, something's got to be done. It's just getting too expensive.”

Decreasing gas demand has been pushing prices lower nationwide.

FOX 13 News reached out to the Governor’s Office of Energy Development, as well as the the DNR' s Division of Oil Gas and Mining, to explain why Utah’s gas prices continue to rise, but no one was available to speak on the issue.

