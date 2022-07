Atlanta, GA – Friday, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed two executive orders to assist with the financial burden on Georgians battling inflation and supply chain issues. In Executive Order 07.01.22.02, Kemp extended the temporary suspension of the state’s excise tax on motor fuel sales through the remainder of the summer as well as the collection of the state sales tax on locomotive fuel. Executive Order 07.01.22.01 renews the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions. Both orders will be effective through Aug. 13. You can read the orders here.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO