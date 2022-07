Sheriff’s homicide detectives Saturday are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in Carson that they say could be gang-related. The shooting was reported at approximately 11 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of 233rd Street where deputies from the Carson Sheriff’s Station found the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

