Flood Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-01 12:54:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-02 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flathead, Lake, Sanders by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Lake Mary Ronan and Flathead Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flathead; Lake; Sanders The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lake County in northwestern Montana East central Sanders County in northwestern Montana Southwestern Flathead County in northwestern Montana * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 509 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Big Arm, or 18 miles west of Polson, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Big Arm, Proctor, Lakeside, Lake Mary Ronan, Elmo, Rollins, Niarada, Dayton and Lonepine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Duval, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 14:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Duval; St. Johns FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Florida, including the following counties, Duval and St. Johns. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 218 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jacksonville Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, Neptune Beach, Palm Valley, Sawgrass and San Pablo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Rosebud by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 20:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM MDT for southeastern Montana. Target Area: Northern Rosebud A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Rosebud County through 930 PM MDT At 907 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a severe thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Mosby, or 28 miles east of Winnett, moving east at 30 mph. This storm is mainly in Garfield county, but winds and some hail from this storm may push southward into far northern Rosebud county. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of far northern Rosebud County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ROSEBUD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Polk, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Polk; York FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Nebraska, including the following counties, Polk and York. * WHEN...Until 830 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 401 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Stromsburg, Polk and Benedict. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POLK COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas. Target Area: Porter FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Kane, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana, Lake IN and Porter. * WHEN...From 2 PM CDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms are likely to develop this afternoon into this evening. The more intense storms could produce extremely heavy rainfall, which could result in isolated rainfall totals in excess of 3 inches in less than 2 hours. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Arthur, Blaine, Box Butte, Buffalo, Cherry, Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arthur; Blaine; Box Butte; Buffalo; Cherry; Cheyenne; Custer; Dawes; Dawson; Deuel; Franklin; Frontier; Furnas; Garden; Gosper; Grant; Hall; Harlan; Hayes; Hitchcock; Hooker; Kearney; Keith; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Morrill; Phelps; Red Willow; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Valley; Webster SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 427 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARTHUR BLAINE BOX BUTTE BUFFALO CHERRY CHEYENNE CUSTER DAWES DAWSON DEUEL FRANKLIN FRONTIER FURNAS GARDEN GOSPER GRANT HALL HARLAN HAYES HITCHCOCK HOOKER KEARNEY KEITH LINCOLN LOGAN MCPHERSON MORRILL PHELPS RED WILLOW SHERIDAN SHERMAN THOMAS VALLEY WEBSTER
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bucks; Chester; Delaware; Lancaster; Montgomery; Philadelphia; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 420 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BUCKS CHESTER DELAWARE LANCASTER MONTGOMERY PHILADELPHIA YORK
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * WHERE...The Grizzly Creek Burn Scar. * WHEN...From 3 PM MDT this afternoon through 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is possible during the period of the watch. Travelers and anyone near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bladen, Columbus, Robeson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 05:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bladen; Columbus; Robeson DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Williamsburg and Northern Horry Counties. In North Carolina, Robeson, Bladen and Columbus Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Marlboro, Northern Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 05:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Williamsburg and Northern Horry Counties. In North Carolina, Robeson, Bladen and Columbus Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Roosevelt, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 18:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Roosevelt; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ROOSEVELT AND SOUTHERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 615 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles west of Medicine Lake, or 21 miles southwest of Plentywood, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Medicine Lake, Froid, Reserve, Antelope, Mccabe and Homestead. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brookings, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brookings; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 425 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOKINGS DAVISON HANSON HUTCHINSON KINGSBURY LAKE LINCOLN MCCOOK MINER MINNEHAHA MOODY SANBORN TURNER
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barrow, Clarke, Morgan, Oconee, Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Barrow; Clarke; Morgan; Oconee; Walton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Oconee County in northeastern Georgia Southeastern Barrow County in north central Georgia North central Morgan County in north central Georgia Central Clarke County in northeastern Georgia Northeastern Walton County in north central Georgia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 544 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bogart, or 7 miles northwest of Watkinsville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Watkinsville, Statham, Bogart, North High Shoals, Bostwick, Bishop, Athens-Clarke County, Whitehall, Westgate Park, Beechwood Hills, Oconee Heights, Eastville, Barnett Shoals, State Botanical Garden Of Ga, Farmington and Bear Creek Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARROW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern and west central Montana. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Lewis and Clark and north central Jefferson Counties through 400 PM MDT At 313 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 22 miles southeast of Lincoln to 14 miles southwest of Helena. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Helena, East Helena, Montana City, Marysville, Rimini, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Canyon Creek and Austin. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 185 and 224. Highway 12 between mile markers 29 and 54. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Cabarrus, central Mecklenburg and north central Union Counties through 545 PM EDT At 506 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Downtown Concord, or near University City, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Downtown Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Northeast Charlotte, West Concord, Mint Hill, Harrisburg, University City, Reedy Creek Park and Charlotte Motor Speedway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Charleston; Colleton; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 317 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Delemar Crossroads, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: West Ashley, Hollywood, Ravenel, Meggett, Delemar Crossroads, Yonges Island, Adams Run, Jacksonboro and Bears Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 03:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Iron; Price; Sawyer PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will be present this morning with some areas having visibilities of a quarter mile or less at times. Fog is expected to dissipate a couple hours after sunrise. Use extra caution during this morning`s commute. If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Penobscot, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot; Washington The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Washington County in southeastern Maine Central Hancock County in southeastern Maine South central Penobscot County in east central Maine * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 341 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bucksport, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Bucksport, Blue Hill, Cherryfield, Brewer, Dedham, Steuben, Verona Island, Deblois, Penobscot Township, Hancock, Franklin, Orrington, Holden, Orland, Eddington, Gouldsboro, Lamoine, Trenton and Surry. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. People in the Saint Louis Metropolitan Area can get information about cooling centers or energy assistance related to the excessive heat by calling the United Way of Greater Saint Louis at 800-427-4626, or if calling from a land line phone dial 2-1-1. You can also call Cool Down Saint Louis at 314-241-7668. Target Area: Adams; Bond; Calhoun; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Pike; Randolph; St. Clair; Washington HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 11 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values between 100 and 105 can be expected Monday, followed by heat index values between 105 and 110 Tuesday and Wednesday. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Noon Monday to 11 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat may also continue Thursday and Friday in a some areas, so please continue to monitor the forecast for updates over the next several days.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Kane, Lake, McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; DuPage; Eastern Will; Kane; Lake; McHenry; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Kane, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana, Lake IN and Porter. * WHEN...From 2 PM CDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms are likely to develop this afternoon into this evening. The more intense storms could produce extremely heavy rainfall, which could result in isolated rainfall totals in excess of 3 inches in less than 2 hours. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOONE COUNTY, IL

