Deputies in Meigs County arrest three people for trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl

PAGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Page man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the late-night hours of June 30, 2022, deputies performed a traffic stop on Legends Highway for a minor traffic infraction. During the stop, a small quantity of heroin and fentanyl was found. Further investigation into where the narcotics came from gave deputies enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant for a residence on Logan Rd in Page. Deputies executed the search warrant where large amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, prescription pills, and marijuana were found, all packaged for sale. There were also multiple firearms in the residence where the owner is a convicted felon.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV ・ 4 DAYS AGO