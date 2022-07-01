ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavalier Attitude: New season, same goal at De la Salle – ‘Win!’

By Ed Daniels
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The De la Salle Cavaliers have a winning tradition. But, that tradition and program were tested in 2021.

Head coach Graham Jarrott is back for a second season.

The De la Salle alum has a talented roster, including running back P.J. Martin. Martin missed half of last season.

Those who are not recruiting him, might be soon.

“I think he’s a very talented back,” Coach Jarrott told WGNO Sports. “He’s one of the most talented backs I coached in my career. I am expecting a huge senior year for him.”

The Cavaliers lost heartbreakers, by three points to St. Charles Catholic, and one point at Hahnville.

But, the biggest setback was six forfeits for allegedly playing an ineligible player. the school filed an emergency appeal with the state high school association and was turned down.

“I would have liked to have had our wins count for us,” said Coach Jarrott. “And, have a higher seed and maybe play [University Lab] in the semifinals or finals. But, you have to beat the best team in Division II.”

The Cavaliers lost at University in the quarterfinals, but only after routing Teurlings Catholic 34-3 in the first round.

At De la Salle, the coach changed, but the philosophy did not.

Former head coach Ryan Manale departed after the 2020 season.

His teams won by running the football, playing good defense, and playing a tough schedule.

So, when Jarrott got the job – his first call was to a school with a high-profile quarterback, exactly a half-mile away.

“I called nelson and said I want to be in your jamboree,” admitted Coach Jarrott. “I think De la Salle and Newman should play every year. I plan to play in their jamboree every year. I am super excited. They have Arch [Manning], We have high-rated college players as well.

“I think it is going to be an awesome atmosphere for a jamboree.”

At De la Salle, it is time for the Cavaliers to once again reach for big things.

Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, kicks off Aug. 19.

