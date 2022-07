BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday was mainly dry, with no real relief from the sticky conditions. If anything, it gets HOTTER in the days ahead!. With only a slight chance of an isolated thundershower Monday, the 4th is literally going to be hotter than a firecracker! Heat indices will likely top out near 100° Monday afternoon (hotter to the west). It looks as if Mother Nature will cooperate with fireworks shows Monday night, including the one for after the Hot Rods’ game in downtown BG.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO