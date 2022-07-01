ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Seaport’s Pasta Beach restaurant reopens with new menu, ambiance

By Susannah Sudborough
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

The restaurant is back nearly three years after a fire forced it to close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lhyS7_0gRcWryl00
Local chain Italian restaurant Pasta Beach has reopened in Boston's seaport nearly three years after closing due to a fire. Pasta Beach

Nearly three years after being forced to shutter due to a fire, Pasta Beach‘s Rowes Wharf location reopened on June 25 with a reimagined restaurant, an updated menu, and new chefs.

At the helm are executive chef Andrea Congiusta, who has worked in the kitchens of two- and three-Michelin Star restaurants in Italy and was recognized there as a “Top 10 Chef Under-35,” and head chef Massimo Cascone, who has worked as a lead chef in Torino, Italy, for the past 20 years, according to a news release.

“With the mentality of ‘less is more,’ the chefs will artfully produce handmade pastas and proteins using the fewest and simplest ingredients, letting each element shine on its own,” the release said.

Congiusta and Cascone are excited to serve a pizza crust called “pinsa” to hungry Boston diners. Pinsa is a “… blissfully airy, Roman-style pizza crust made with four different flours,” according to the release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1daV94_0gRcWryl00
Pasta Beach in the Boston seaport offers pinsa, which is a type of pizza with a lighter crust. Pictured above is the the margherita pinsa, made with marinated tomatoes, burrata, and basil infused olive oil. Pictured below is the nduja pinsa, which is made with fior di latte mozzarella, spicy nduja sausage, and caramelized onions. – Pasta Beach

Pasta Beach’s menu features nine pastas, including mouthwatering dishes like cappelletti al parmigiano made with homemade cappelletti, 24-month aged parmigiano reggiano, porcini, and oyster mushrooms, as well as plin di gamberi e pistacchio made with homemade ravioli, shrimp, pistachios, and pescatora sauce.

For antipasti, the restaurant has a range of choices, from tartare di manzo made with beef tartare, dill, cappers, pickles, marinated onions, rosemary olive oil, and a mustard and egg emulsion, to capesante made with scallop carpaccio, fried capers, aromatic breadcrumbs, and Mediterranean sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HyXdS_0gRcWryl00
Pasta Beach in the Boston seaport offers several options for antipasti. Pictured above is their prosciutto e fichi. which is made with prosciutto San Daniele, figs, and aged balsamic vinegar. – Pasta Beach

For secondi, diners have six options:

  • Pollo Arrosto – roasted chicken, cacciatore sauce, roasted potatoes
  • Salmone – pan fried salmon, bok choi cabbage, tartar sauce
  • Tonno – fried breaded tuna, balsamic tomato chutney, burrata
  • Filleto – beef tenderloin, potato terrine
  • Anatra – roasted duck breast, rhubarb, cherries
  • Brasato – slow-roasted beef, Barolo wine, celeriac puree

Pasta Beach’s mixologists will be pouring seasonal cocktails, six beers on draught — three of which are Italian — and a selection of Italian wines.

The space, which is meant to evoke both tranquility and spirit, is enveloped in banana leaf print wallpaper and features three commissioned artworks by Newport-based artist Chris Willey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0S4P_0gRcWryl00
Local chain Italian restaurant Pasta Beach has reopened in Boston’s seaport nearly three years after closing due to a fire. – Pasta Beach

The newly renovated restaurant now offers a pasta-making and pinsa station at the entrance, a partially open kitchen, an expanded zinc-topped bar area which serves as the focal point of the restaurant, and expanded indoor and outdoor seating overlooking Boston Harbor.

The restaurant also has a unique lighting design created by Tyler Ropolo, son of the restaurant’s owners, in collaboration with Torino-based lighting artisans ECLISSI, the release said. It features brightly colored chandeliers and light fixtures in hues like tangerine and emerald, sheathed with raffia palm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wST2_0gRcWryl00
Local chain Italian restaurant Pasta Beach has reopened in the Seaport nearly three years after closing due to a fire. – Pasta Beach

The small chain is family-owned and operated. It is lead by Dr. Gianni Ropolo, who hails from Torino, Italy; his wife, Susie, a New England native; and their sons, Eldredge and Tyler. After meeting and sharing their love of Italian food, the Ropolos started Pasta Beach in Newport, R.I., in 2002.

Pasta Beach Rowes Wharf is located at 30 Rowes Wharf, and is open Wednesday through Sunday beginning at 4:30 p.m.

See the full menus below:

PB Menu Boston Main by Susannah Sudborough on Scribd

PB Menu Boston Drinks by Susannah Sudborough on Scribd

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

Tiffani Faison’s Orfano closes in the Fenway

The Italian American restaurant was modern and timeless. Orfano, the Italian American restaurant in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood from chef and restaurateur Tiffani Faison, has closed its doors for good, a source close to the restaurant confirmed to Boston.com. The restaurant’s last day of operation was Thursday. The “whimsical”...
BOSTON, MA
Thrillist

The Best Oyster Happy Hour Deals in Boston

Boston may be blessed with top-tier bars and breweries, but there’s one glaring shortcoming that the city’s forced to suffer through—namely, the lack of happy hour. The popular concept of offering deals on drinks after work was banned across Massachusetts in the mid-1980s, and while it doesn’t look like it will be coming back anytime soon, there’s one hot deal that (slightly) makes up for its absence.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Restaurants
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
airportspotting.com

Plane Spotting in Boston

Boston is one of the key entry points into the United States in the eastern seaboard, and its main Logan Airport is a major hub for both domestic and international travel. Its waterfront location with the city skyline as a backdrop makes Boston Logan one of the most scenic of all America’s big airports, and there are a number of opportunities for plane spotting in and around the airport.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Bertucci's Launches Promo With 80's Prices In July

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — How would you like to take a trip back to an 80's pizza parlor to eat on an 80's budget?. With food prices hitting record painful highs, the nostalgia may seem more appealing than ever, and Somerville-based Italian chain Bertucci's is launching a promo on four days this month, where the restaurant will dust off some 80's menu items — and their 80's pricing.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Eater

A Jamaica Plain Irish Pub Returns After a Five-Year Closure

In recent years, Boston has lost a lot of bars that fit somewhere within the Venn diagram of Irish pubs, sports bars, and dives, due to pandemic-related challenges and other reasons. On rare occasions, they come back. This week is one of those occasions: Jamaica Plain’s Eugene O’Neill’s, an Irish pub that operated from 2012 to 2017, reopened this week in its old space at 3700 Washington Street, Boston, right across from the Forest Hills MBTA station, a relaunch three years in the making.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

This Somerville Couple Hosted Their Dream Nuptials at Olio in Peabody

The two teachers customized Jewish traditions to involve both families on their big day. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. For teachers Jessie Belfer and Rose Barrett, rescheduling a wedding during a...
PEABODY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pasta Sauce#Pastas#Italy#Cherries#Food Drink#Seaport#Michelin Star#Plin Di Gamberi E
businessnhmagazine.com

Kelly’s Roast Beef Coming to Salem

Kelly’s Roast Beef has recently signed a commitment with three franchisee partners to build up to 43 units with an additional six restaurants within the greater New England area including Salem. “Kelly’s Roast Beef has been a staple within the Boston community for over 70 years. During that time,...
SALEM, MA
Wilmington Apple

Lucci’s To Close After 66 Years, Sold To McKinnon’s Supermarkets; Gradual Transition Will Lead To Grand Opening In Mid-July

WILMINGTON, MA — McKinnon’s Supermarkets and Lucci’s Market are pleased to announce that McKinnon’s has purchased the Lucci’s business and will operate under the McKinnon’s Supermarkets banner. The acquisition of Lucci’s fits into McKinnon’s mission to provide quality meat and grocery products to customers in the greater Boston area.
WILMINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Tiffani Faison's Orfano in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood Is Apparently Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An award-winning Boston chef and restaurateur appears to be closing one of her dining spots. According to four sources within the restaurant/hospitality industry (including one with a connection to the dining spot itself), Orfano in the Fenway section of Boston is shutting down, with all four sources saying that today is apparently its last day in operation, while a check within its reservations section seems to confirm this, as reservations are only being taken for tonight and that starting tomorrow and for all days that follow, there is no online availability. Tiffani Faison, who is a four-time nominee for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast (including for Orfano) and who recently won the Food Network's "Tournament of Champions," is behind the Brookline Avenue spot, and she also runs Sweet Cheeks, Fool's Errand, and the now-closed Tiger Mama which is reportedly going to be reconcepted.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCVB

Meet the Mass. man ranked world's second-best competitive eater

OXFORD, Mass. — Geoff Esper, a Massachusetts native who is the second-ranked eater in the world by Major League Eating, is in training for this year's Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Contest. Esper tells WCVB he hopes for second place at the Coney Island hot dog eating contest...
OXFORD, MA
mommypoppins.com

Free Things to Do This July in Boston with Kids

Boston families are always on the lookout for fun summer activities, and parents are usually keeping an eye out for a bargain. Luckily, the city and surrounding areas offer plenty of opportunities to make memories this July without spending a small fortune. From the city to the seashore, these free things to do this July in Boston with kids are sure to please.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

USS Constitution to make annual Independence Day sail

BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution is scheduled to make its annual Fourth of July turnaround sail Monday morning. The ship will leave Charlestown at 10 a.m. and sail through Boston Harbor before a gun salute at Castle Island. The Constitution is expected to arrive in South Boston at 11:30...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Lucci's Market in Wilmington sold after 66 years

WILMINGTON - It's the end of an era for one of Wilmington's most beloved stores and delis.With owners John and Susan retiring, Lucci's Market will now be under new management. The Lucci family has owned the store since it opened in 1956. Lucci's is a staple in the heart of Wilmington attracting visitors with its delicious subs, including some who have shopped there for generations. "I've been coming here forever. My kids have been eating here for years and it's disappointing seeing John leave, but he did his time," said Paul Nowell of Winchester. "I'm really kind of sad," said Joanie Walsh. "It's the end of an era I think." 
WILMINGTON, MA
WCVB

'I would take it': Boston travelers react to Delta's $10K offer to passengers on overbooked flight

BOSTON — Amid growing concerns about travel delays and cancellations during Fourth of July weekend comes word of a jaw-dropping offer from one U.S. airline. Last week, a Delta Air Lines flight from Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Minneapolis, Minnesota, was overbooked. In order to resolve the issue, Delta reportedly offered passengers on that flight $10,000 each to get bumped to a different flight.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy