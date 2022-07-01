ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant asks for a trade from Brooklyn. Is he Charlotte bound?

Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Kevin Durant has asked for a trade from Brooklyn.

Hornets head coach Steve Clifford was asked about coaching Durant earlier this week.

The Charlotte Sports Live crew debates if the Hornets have the assets to trade for him.

Person
Steve Clifford
Person
Lamelo Ball
Person
Kevin Durant
