Charlotte, NC

Travelers flock to airport as Charlotte-Douglas prepares for busy holiday weekend

WBTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne month later, family pleading for someone to come forward after baby, father shot and killed. It’s been one month since a 4-month-old and his 25-year-old...

www.wbtv.com

bigcityreview.com

WSOC Charlotte

Noise complaint on 4th of July? Expect to wait, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Fourth of July weekend across the Charlotte area came with bottle rockets’ red glare, and plenty of things bursting in air, but should you call the police on your neighbors if the celebrations get too loud? The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says if you do, be prepared to wait a while.
CHARLOTTE, NC
live5news.com

Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A man visiting the coast of North Carolina during the Fourth of July holiday weekend drowned Sunday in Oak Island. According to town officials, 52-year-old Kevin Whitley of Hickory, NC was pulled to the shore. Bystanders on the beach started CPR until emergency responders arrived.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WBTV

Staying safe on the water

When a Charlotte man battling cancer tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of his flight, he didn't think twice before deciding to quarantine and reschedule. Local homeowner still rebuilding after house fire from fireworks. Updated: 6 hours ago. Improperly discarded fireworks were blamed for this house fire last Fourth of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

As Fourth of July takes place, CLT residents react to Illinois mass shooting

When a Charlotte man battling cancer tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of his flight, he didn't think twice before deciding to quarantine and reschedule. Local homeowner still rebuilding after house fire from fireworks. Updated: 12 hours ago. Improperly discarded fireworks were blamed for this house fire last Fourth of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Buyers paying more for fireworks ahead of Independence Day

When a Charlotte man battling cancer tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of his flight, he didn't think twice before deciding to quarantine and reschedule. As people rush to places like Lake Norman, deputies along the lake are making sure people are safe while enjoying the holiday. Local homeowner still...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Local homeowner still rebuilding after house fire from fireworks

As Fourth of July takes place, CLT residents react to Illinois mass shooting. While that was today, a thousand miles away, tonight the largest fireworks show in the southeast was right here in uptown Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Catawba River Dam to Riverwalk float has been a Fourth...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Final preparations underway before SkyShow at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The largest July 4 fireworks show in the southeast is taking place right in the heart of Charlotte. The WBT SkyShow at Truist Field is a partnership between the great American pastime of baseball and what’s sure to be an epic fireworks display for Independence Day.
CHARLOTTE, NC

