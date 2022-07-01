Police arrest suspect connected to Hanover burglaries

Vermont State Police charged an unruly New Hampshire man with aggravated assault and unlawful trespassing after he broke into a Bristol house early Saturday and tried to attack residents, according to a police report. At 2:25 a.m., troopers responded to a disturbance on Carterville Road and found that Isaac Crawford,22,...
BRADFORD — A 30-year-old resident of Wells River was arrested for simple assault following an incident in Bradford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a physical fight that took place at the Bliss Village Store on Main Street at around 7:30 p.m. According to the report, Elizabeth Boorse...
A woman has severely injured her hand after a two-vehicle crash in Rutland County on Sunday. According to Vermont State Police, Kate Solway, 19, of Easton, Connecticut, was taken to Glens Falls Hospital.
WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - In addition to a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday, there were two crashes involving motorcycles over the weekend that left people injured. One happened Sunday afternoon in Warren at the intersection of Route 100 and Powderhound Rd. Police say two bikers drove into the northbound lane...
DANBURY — A New Hamshire motorcyclist and his passenger were both seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 84 Sunday afternoon, according to an incident report from state police. At around 4:15 p.m., a 20-year-old Danbury woman was driving a Honda Civic west on Interstate 84 in the off-ramp...
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — The disappearance and death of a 20-year-old Granite Stater remains a mystery more than 35 years later. Originally from Bow, Lisa K. Snyder was visiting her sister in Rollinsford at the time of her disappearance. She left her sister's home for a nightclub in Dover, officials said.
ST. JOHNSBURY — A car fire in St. Johnsbury stopped traffic on Friday afternoon. Authorities were notified of a vehicle on fire on I-91 south at around 12:55 p.m. The Kia Sorento was towing a boat and completely engulfed in flames by the time emergency workers responded. The driver...
Five and a half months after Hardwick placed its police chief on leave, a formal investigation into the matter has only recently begun. Meanwhile, the town has already paid over $54,000 this year to an interim chief, in addition to keeping Police Chief Aaron Cochran on payroll. The town plans...
WESTMINSTER — A 35-year-old man from Chester was cited for aggravated domestic assault following an incident in Westminster early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight at a home on Davidson Hill Road at around 1:00 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Tyler Marston...
BATH, N.H. — State police are investigating a shooting in Bath that left two men injured. The shooting happened Tuesday night on West Bath Road. Police said both men are in stable condition. They said everyone involved knows each other and there was no threat to the public.
In two separate incidents, thieves took tools and stole a truck from the parks and rec department. Earlier in June, Springfield business owners confronted the Selectboard to recount their own experiences with burglaries.
Read the story on VTDigger here: Springfield Parks and Rec Department was just one target in a string of break-ins.
BATH, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say two men were injured in a shooting in Bath, New Hampshire. It happened Tuesday at about 9:30 p.m. on West Bath Road. New Hampshire State Police found two men there with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital and were reported in stable...
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - Bristol’s popular Fourth of July parade returned this year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. Freedom was ringing in Bristol on a picture-perfect Fourth of July as hundreds flocked to the center of town for the annual Independence Day parade. “I’ve came here as...
NEWPORT — The anguish of New Hampshire families who’ve lost loved ones in the opioid epidemic was mixed with confessions of guilt, remorse and love as a Lakes Region man was sentenced to a lengthy prison term for selling fentanyl to a Newport man two years ago, resulting in the buyer’s overdose death.
CORNISH — Bookshelves overflow with masterworks of literature, from Montaigne’s Essays to Dante’s Divine Comedy at the neatly kept home on Plainfield Road in the center of Cornish Flat. On the walls hang colorful, whimsical oil portraits painted by the homeowner’s hand. Six mini-fridges in two rooms...
After reading the recent VTDigger report on Sheriff Newton, listening to an older VPR podcast regarding Vermont sheriffs and the recent article on “Policing for Profit,” it is my belief that the Vermont sheriff’s departments should be disbanded. The sheriff’s departments are rife with nepotism and a...
BARTLETT, N.H. -- A New Hampshire campground is closed until further notice due to a bear that is not afraid of humans, officials say.The U.S. Forest Service for the White Mountain National Forecast announced the closure of Fourth Iron Campground on Monday."Forest Service personnel have identified a black bear that has been habituated to receiving food rewards and is showing no fear of humans," the service said. "For public safety, all entry to Fourth Iron Campground is prohibited at this time."The campground is a walk-in tent site at junction of the Sawyer and Saco rivers, four miles west of Bartlett. Fourth Iron Campground is closed to all entry until further notice.Violators could face a $200 citation.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region for Saturday, July 2, 2022. It’s the Fourth of July weekend, and towns like St. Albans are gearing up for the holiday with the 42nd Annual Bay Day. Festivities get underway at St. Albans Bay starting at 9:00 a.m. this morning and will go all day.
Comments / 0