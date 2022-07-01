Police arrest suspect connected to Hanover burglaries

BARTLETT, N.H. -- A New Hampshire campground is closed until further notice due to a bear that is not afraid of humans, officials say.The U.S. Forest Service for the White Mountain National Forecast announced the closure of Fourth Iron Campground on Monday."Forest Service personnel have identified a black bear that has been habituated to receiving food rewards and is showing no fear of humans," the service said. "For public safety, all entry to Fourth Iron Campground is prohibited at this time."The campground is a walk-in tent site at junction of the Sawyer and Saco rivers, four miles west of Bartlett. Fourth Iron Campground is closed to all entry until further notice.Violators could face a $200 citation.

BARTLETT, NH ・ 15 HOURS AGO